KNQA to certify skilled workers in informal sector

The Ag. Director-General Kenya National Qualifications Authority Dr Alice Kande (R), the Chairman Stanley Kiptis (C) and the director of Technical Services Stanley Maindi during a validation exercise in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) has introduced certification of skilled workers in the informal sector.

This comes as a relief to thousands of youths who have either dropped out of school or did not qualify to get to higher learning institutions but have harnessed skills.

Acting Director General KNQA Dr Alice Kande, said the programme dubbed 'Recognition of Prior Learning,' will ensure more learners who graduate from vocational training centres find their footing in the labour market.

"We are grateful and now with a new Council, we will ensure that we develop all required policies that we had plans for,” said Dr Kande.

She emphasized that as the demand for skills in the labour market increases, there is a need to give opportunities to those with requisite skills to access the industry.

Kande further said that, since the government has supported its mandate to open up the stage for skilling, the authority will continue crediting those in both formal and informal sectors.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the new Council.

Kandie said that the authority has issued guidelines on how skilled workers without a formal education will be certified.

Council Chairperson Stanley Kiptis and other senior management officers attended the meeting.

The new Council members comprise representatives of Principal Secretary, Technical Vocation, Education and Training Joseph Kanyi, PS National Treasury - Isaiah Ochelle, PS Ministry of Labour - Eng Stephen Ogenga, and PS Basic and Early Learning Education will be represented by Everlyn Owoko.

Others include a representative of the Commission for University Education - Prof Mike Kuria, Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority (TVETA) Dr Kipkurui Langa’t.

Kenya Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Collins Oyuu, representing the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU), Jacqueline Mugo of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and Michael Muturi representing the Inspector General of State Corporations.

Kiptis promised to live up to the task in the development of all required national policies to enable the implementation of the qualification framework.