State, EU launch Sh36 billion green energy project

The government in partnership with the European Union (EU) have launched the Green Resilient Electricity System Programme for Kenya, with the support of Global Gateway, Europe's investment strategy for the world.

The programme aims to support Kenya's socio-economic development and transition to green energy.

To finance the programme, team Europe and Kenya are to invest up to Sh36 billion, which includes the contribution of Sh2.8 billion in grants provided by the EU.

The European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the initiative will support Kenya's goal of complete transition to 100 per cent renewable power generation by 2030.

"It will make the Kenyan energy system more resilient, efficient and clean, contribute to Kenya's overall Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate goals, strengthen the economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," she said.

Simson was optimistic that the programme will boost Kenya's sustainable energy future by providing critical investments and capacity-building measures.

This, she said, will expand the country's production of green electricity from hydro, geothermal, and solar sources as well as improving grid stability and efficiency.

"The programme will support Kenya's socio-economic development and green transition. It boosts the renewable energy sector by increasing electricity generation capacity, through additional generation from hydro, geothermal and solar sources, and strengthening reliability and efficiency of the transmission system," she said.

Simson was speaking Tuesday during the launch of the programme on the sidelines of the IEA 9th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Nairobi.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the government is working closely with the EU to get funding for the last mile project and achieve the 100 per cent connection to the national grid.

"By making the Kenyan energy more resilient, efficient and clean, the programme contributes to Kenya's energy and climate goals, powering socio-economic growth and transformation, as well as supporting green industrialisation, employment and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," said Chirchir.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the programme is supposed to balance the national grid.

"To make sure that there is less irregularities and blackouts by having backup systems. We are talking about floating solar panels, all kinds of additional backup systems which should make the grid more stable," said Geiger.