HR practitioners say firms lose staff due to poor pay, hostile environment

SRC Vice-Chair Amanu Komora (left), CHRM Principal Margret Kinyanjui and CHRM Chair George Hapisu in Mombasa during the 7th annual talent summit. [File, Standard]

The College of Human Resource Management Alumnae Association (CHRMAA) has decried the haemorrhage of talented workforce in most firms due to poor pay and a hostile work environment.

The CHRM Principal Margret Kinyanjui said most companies were struggling to maintain talented employees who are either poached or resign due to low wages and unfavourable working conditions.

Speaking in Mombasa during the 7th annual talent summit, Kinyanjui said it is costly to train employees and later lose them to other companies.

“We are seeing a lot of companies lose their talented employees who are always poached or resign due to low salaries and unfavourable workspace. It is expensive to train such talent only to have them poached,” she said.

She noted that there is a lot of pressure in the workspace with the rising cost of living, and they try as much as possible to ensure the stress levels of employees are managed.

“There is a lot of talent wall, and training them has been a challenge. We are looking at how to retain them since they are poached and resigning due to low pay,” said Kinyanjui.

The CHRM Principal explained that losing a good employee makes it hard to replace them and leads to delay and de-motivation.

She noted that most companies have moved away from permanent and pension employment to contracts and performance-based employment due to the changing economic times.

“We moved away from permanent and personable. It has affected most employees, and several companies are downsizing, which is not easy for the HR department,” said Kinyanjui.

“The Gen Z are mobile and even resign through the phone. We can't keep recruiting and training as it is not sustainable,” she added.

CHRM College Chairperson George Hapisu, said the workspace has changed since the disruptions of Covid-19, and most of the employees prefer working from home.

Hapisu noted that the workspace is quickly shrinking, and the Gen Z are embracing the work-from-home idea.

“We have seen great resignation due to pay and work balance. Working from home has provided an alternative for most employees, especially during the harsh economic times,” he said.

Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Vice Chair Amanu Komora acknowledged that several companies are restructuring due to hard economic times.

However, Dr Komora emphasized that when there is restructuring and new changes, employees are supposed to be sensitized and given their monies to sustain them.

He said talent management, a good working environment and leadership values are the future of working with Gen Z.

Komora noted that Gen Z are keen on a flexible environment and do not like to be confined.

“Talent management is where the future is, and failure is expensive. Creating a good environment and good leadership led by values,” he said.