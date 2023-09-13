Aviation authority responds to a near-disaster incident at JKIA

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Sep 13, 2023

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has responded to allegations of a near-disaster incident that emerged online last week.

This comes days after a Twitter, now X user narrated an incident that happened when they were landing.

In a statement by KCAA on Wednesday evening, the authority acknowledged that the incident happened, saying it was a normal procedure when the runway in use is not available for landing.

“The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) was alive to the situation involving Kenya Airways 8787 Dreamliner aircraft flight number KQA101 from London Heathrow on 8'h September 2023 while approaching to land at JKIA. The go-around by KQA101 was a normal procedure when the runway in use is not available for landing.”

The Authority has also said no passenger’s life was at risk.

“The Authority endeavours to ensure the safety and security of the flying public, property, and operations remain paramount. Director General Kenya Civil Aviation Authority,”

Last week, a passenger who boarded the plane from London shared her experience during the incident.

The passenger said on Twitter, that the plane was landing when they noticed another plane on the runway and took off immediately.

 

