Is the country on track one decade into devolution?

Final touches at the main devolution conference at Eldoret sports club in Uasin Gishu County on August 14, 2023. [Christopher Kipsang,Standard]

This year marks 10 years of devolution during which there have been several gains and misses.

While there has been marked improvement on infrastructural development, the country has also witnessed what came to be referred to as ‘devolved corruption’.

To mark this major milestone, the Eighth Devolution Conference kicks off tomorrow at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County.

President William Ruto is set to open the conference themed; “10 Years of Devolution: The Present And The Future; Driving Transformation from the local level: County Governments as the Centre of Economic Development.”

Ruto arrived in the region on Sunday night after meeting Uganda President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, and according to State House insiders, will be there for four days.

The president is expected to launch, the Devolution Book and the Join county bankable Investment Handbook during the opening session.

Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will close the meeting on Saturday.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga will be the chief guest on Thursday, and will address the conference at noon.

According to State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Tallam, President Ruto will be in the region until Wednesday.

“The president will be here Wednesday only, on Monday he held a meeting with regional commissioners, two Zoom meetings with ministries of EAC and that of environment. On Tuesday, he will attend the funeral of Njoro MP Charity Kathambi’s husband, David Chekwony, before addressing the devolution conference on Wednesday,” said Tallam.

Yesterday, Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru said that the conference will the biggest in the devolution history and her team had planned meticulously to ensure that all the issues are up for discussion with expected resolutions.

“This is a historic event as we host the eight conference and celebrate a decade since the birth of devolution, the event will be a value addition for devolution in Kenya,” said Ms Waiguru.

Counting wins, losses, one decade into the devolution of healthcare

The Kirinyaga governor said that devolution was the missing link to development in Kenya since independence until 2013 when it was implemented.

Prosperous counties

“Our vision is prosperous counties that are drivers of socio-economic growth and development and quality service delivery and our mission is to deepen devolution through coordination, consultation, information sharing, capacity building, performance management and dispute resolution,” said Waiguru.

She said this will be achieved through collaboration and partnership, integrity, diversity, equity and Inclusion, innovation and professionalism.

The CoG chair noted that during the five days of the conference, the country will have dialogue and deliberate on how to make Kenya better by having health, wealth and being food sufficient.

“I welcome all the visitors to Eldoret as we celebrate milestones of the devolution that continues to transform every village in the country from Mandera to Busia, from Lamu to Turkana and all the homesteads in between,” said she said.

Waiguru said that the counties will have an opportunity to market their talents, showcase products and promote their diversity.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said that they will host the event at the Eldoret Sports Club grounds and use Hill School grounds for parking. Bii assured that adequate security arrangements have been made and the entire area will be lit.

“We upgraded infrastructure in areas around the venue and within Eldoret Central Business District. We also increased the number of stalls within the town for our business people to showcase their merchandise during the period,” he said.

Notable leaders who will address the conference include Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank Country Director for Kenya Keith E. Hansen, UN Women Country Representative Anna Mutavati, FAO Representative to Kenya Carla Mucavi and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) Executive Director Wangechi Wachira.

Given the possibility of shortage of accommodation in Eldoret town, the governor last week said neighbouring counties of Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia are prepared to accommodate guests.

The Eldoret business community is upbeat, with hoteliers readying to host hundreds of participants.