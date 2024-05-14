Pump prices drop by Sh1 in latest Epra review

Business
 By Esther Dianah | May 14, 2024
Pump price for Super petrol, diesel and Kerosene reduced by Sh1, Sh1.20 and Sh1.30.  [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Pump prices for petroleum products posted a slight decrease in prices in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The pump price for Super petrol, diesel and Kerosene reduced by Sh1, Sh1.20 and Sh1.30 in the latest review that takes effect from 15th May 2024 to 14th June 2024.

In Nairobi, super petrol to retail at Sh192.84 per litre while diesel will retail at Sh179.18 per litre. Kerosene will retail at Sh168.76 per litre.

In Mombasa, the super petrol will retail at Sh189.66 per litre, diesel at Sh176.01 per litre and Kerosene at Sh165.69 per litre.

In Kisumu, super petrol will retail at Sh192.66 per litre, diesel at Sh179.39 per litre and kerosene at Sh169.01 per litre.

The drop in pump prices comes at the back of a weak shilling against the dollar. The global prices of diesel, super petrol and Kerosene increased in the global market.

In the latest review, EPRA has said that the average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 3.82 per cent, diesel decreased by 0.46 per cent and Kerosene increased by 0.50 per cent.

In April, the cost of diesel reduced by a big margin of Sh10, and retailed at Sh180.38 a litre in Nairobi. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Taboo to brew: Conservative Gulf gets it's first local beer
Next article
EACC recovers Sh6.6 billion proceeds of graft
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Shilling predicted to strengthen further
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Business
Mutua asks Senate to drop Wildlife Conservation and Management Bill
By Linet Nyawira 20 hrs ago
Financial Standard
How culture silently influences and shapes organisational success
.

Latest Stories

Premium
How State regulation bit off Sh2.8b from Safaricom profits
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
1 hr ago
Premium No country for young people: How old guard hangs on to State jobs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Finance Bill: E-mobility, local phones makers face setbacks
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Traders now raise fears of higher food prices as floods wreak havoc
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Shilling predicted to strengthen further
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium How State regulation bit off Sh2.8b from Safaricom profits
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium No country for young people: How old guard hangs on to State jobs
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Finance Bill: E-mobility, local phones makers face setbacks
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Traders now raise fears of higher food prices as floods wreak havoc

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.