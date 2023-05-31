Naivasha SEZ needs Sh10b to be ready, agency chief says

Business
 By Antony Gitonga | May 31, 2023
A section of Naivasha SEZ. The SEZ require Sh3.5 billion for the construction of the warehouses. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha requires over Sh10 billion to be fully operational in the next two years.

According to budgetary proposals seen by The Standard, the industrial park that has already attracted several investors is in need of funds for sewerage projects and the construction of warehouses.

This came as the management of the park noted that its recurrent budget of Sh20 million had been slashed by nearly 50 per cent, adversely affecting its operations.

In a presentation, SEZ Chief Executive Authority Kenneth Chelule said they require Sh3.5 billion for the construction of the warehouses.

Another Sh2.7 billion Is required for the sewerage project by 2025 when the park is expected to be fully operational.

“Currently, there is zero-budget allocation for development in the 2022-23 financial year and thus the slow progress in the construction of the administration block,” he said.

Other major capital projects that are required include a common effluent treatment plant (Sh2.7 billion), water reticulation (Sh198 million), internal roads (Sh273 million) and Sh200 million for a perimeter wall.

Major challenges

Mr Chelule identified vandalism targeting the perimeter fence as one of the major challenges currently facing the park located along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

He called for the urgent erection of a permanent stone wall and the completion of the stalled administration building.

“Despite budget constraints, we are committed to addressing the pending issues of access roads, water and electricity in the next financial year,” said Mr Chelule.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Trade James Gakuya said the lack of funding from the State for the capital project had affected development works.

“We have noticed that development by investors is very slow mainly due to lack of support from the government despite the high potential of job opportunities at the park,” he said.

Mr Gakuya said that the industrial park has the potential of employing over 16,000 youths once complete.

He lauded a proposal to offer cheap electricity to investors at the park.

 

