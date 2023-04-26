Dr Kenneth Chelule appointed CEO of Special Economic Zones Authority

Dr Kenneth Chelule (Pictured) appointed as Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZ) CEO. [Courtesy, SEZ]



Dr Kenneth Chelule has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZ) for three years, effective April 21, 2023.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria gazetted Dr Chelule’s appointment in a circular dated Wednesday, April 26.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Board of Directors of the Special Economic Zones Authority has appointed Kenneth Chelule Langat as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 21st April, 2023," said Kuria.

According to the SEZ Authority, Chelule was previously the Director of Partnership, Strategy, Research, and Resource Mobilization.

He has also held the positions of Chief Research Scientist and Deputy Director at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI).

"Dr. Chelule is an experienced professional with more than 20 years of expertise in industrial research, technology transfer and MSME support," reads an excerpt from SEZ.