We will continue supporting KQ, Treasury PS Kiptoo says

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Mar 10, 2023
National Treasury PS Dr Chris Kiptoo before Finance and National planning committee at Parliament, Nairobi on March 6, 2023 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has announced that it will continue to support Kenya Airways (KQ) through budgetary allocations.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Finance Committee, Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Chris Kiptoo said that even if KQ was to fold the government would still need to pay a debt of Sh14.7 billion.

According to Kiptoo the Jubilee administration on November 14, 2017, guaranteed a Sh96 billion loan to support the loss-making airline, which has yet to be repaid.

“There is a conversation on options to restructure KQ,” PS Kiptoo said.

He said that Treasury will make its proposals to Cabinet on the way forward for KQ adding that at the moment the government has no option but to pay the loans.

The committee chair and Molo MP Kuria Kimani sought to determine the total debt the KQ owes its creditors.

“The stock of debt is Sh78.65 billion as of December 2022,” Kiptoo said.

Kiptoo also revealed that the airline had embarked on measures to restructure itself based on the agreements that were made when the support was extended to the airline in 2017.

“We are in a catch-22 situation where you either deal with the totality of the problems at KQ or you, support them with the hope that they will recover and convert the business to a more profitable business,” said an official from Treasury.

To meet the Kenya Kwanza 2023/24 budget Kiptoo said that Treasury was working with Kenya Revenue Authority to enhance the tax base and increase compliance.

He said that Treasury had held meetings with ministries on areas in which they can reduce their expenditure.

“Last week and this week we had meetings with every ministry to look at the entire budget and see areas of potential saving,” he said.

 

.

.

.

