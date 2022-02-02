× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ailing Kenya Airways gets Sh38b in fresh bailout

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | February 2nd 2022
By Patrick Alushula | February 2nd 2022
NEWS

Kenya Airways (KQ) plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Loss-making Kenya Airways (KQ) tops in Sh38.35 billion bailout unveiled yesterday to support struggling state-owned enterprises.

Treasury is seeking parliamentary clearance to support KQ, Kenya Power and universities such as the University of Nairobi, which have been facing cash flow problems.

If approved by Parliament, Treasury will release an additional Sh26.56 billion under public finance management vote mainly to support KQ.

“Increase is on account of provision for Kenya Power among other expenditures,” reads the supplementary budget tabled in Parliament yesterday.

READ MORE

The allocation comes barely a month after Treasury revealed it had dropped plans to nationalise KQ and will instead roll out a Sh147 billion ($1.3 billion) multi-year restructuring programme that includes taking over debts.

Treasury told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will take over KQ’s debts and roll out a series of measures including reducing frequency of flights, cutting fleet size and laying off staff.

The IMF had estimated that Treasury will require up to Sh48.4 billion additional allocation to support struggling state entities in the current financial year.

Also to benefit from the supplementary budget will be universities after the university education programme was added Sh8.58 billion.

The additional funding is current expenditure meaning that it will fund operational expenses such as salaries for lecturers.

Data from the Universities Fund —an institution that guides the allocation of State cash to public universities— had shown the funding gap for public universities had more than doubled in two years to hit Sh27 billion in the current financial year.

Universities have been struggling for survival with the reduced State funding with some like the University of Nairobi opting to raise school fees in order to cut the cash shortfall.

Kenya Power has also benefited from the budget review with Sh2.99 billion going to Kenya Power under the power transmission and distribution vote head.

Treasury’s financial evaluation conducted last year had identified that it will require Sh383 billion to bridge the liquidity gap for 18 state owned enterprises, excluding KQ, over the next five years.

Taxpayers were by end of June last year already facing a Sh1.3 trillion fiscal risk from struggling state firms which may require support for critical activities including repaying loans, paying suppliers and defending court cases.

State firms such as East African Portland Cement, Mumias Sugar, Kenya Railways Chemilil Sugar, Muhoroni Sugar, Nzoia Sugar and Sony Sugar are also either in losses or negative working capital implying their inability to service short term loans when they fall due.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Are you inside or outside?
The rush hour on Thika road can be nasty but exposes some design faults even for a non-engineer.
Sasini sheds 2,000 jobs in five years on mechanisation
Sasini closed the financial year ended September 2021 with 2,520 employees against the 4,656 it had five years earlier.

MOST READ

How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry
How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year

By Omelo Juliet | 21 hours ago

NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year
Sasini sheds 2,000 jobs in five years on mechanisation

By Patrick Alushula | 21 hours ago

Sasini sheds 2,000 jobs in five years on mechanisation
MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe

By Macharia Kamau | 21 hours ago

MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe
Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy

By Phares Mutembei | 21 hours ago

Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC