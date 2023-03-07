Co-op backs potato project to boost farmers' yields

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Mar 07, 2023
A potato farmer in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Potato is among the top five important crops in Kenya. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

A new initiative seeking to boost yields and incomes for potato farmers in the country has been unveiled.

The programme backed by the Co-operative Bank of Kenya will target potato farmers in the country to help them increase potato yields through the use of appropriate input packages.

"The consortium of like-minded companies that play within the potato value chain, is addressing current barriers that potato farmers face, by enabling access to affordable and quality inputs, credit and sustainable markets," said the lender yesterday.

"The Co-operative Bank of Kenya will provide capacity building support to the county Government and Co-operative Societies to enable them to form and run strong, efficient and well-governed potato Co-operatives."

"The bank will also provide affordable financing options for the farmers to ensure timely access to quality inputs, water, mechanisation and post-harvest solutions," added the bank.

Four counties targeted under the pilot programme in the first half of 2023 include Nyandarua, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nyeri.

Co-operative Bank Head of Agriculture Business Esther Kariuki said the initiative targets to reach over 30,000 farmers by 2026, improving yields by 50 per cent and reducing post-harvest losses by at least 50 per cent.

She said key gaps will be addressed including agronomy, commercial and digital knowledge as well as access to finance and markets.

The initiative is backed by various global agricultural input giants and other entities including Agrico, Bayer East Africa, Simplifine Ltd and Yara East Africa.

Potato, a staple for Kenyan households, is among the top five important crops in Kenya, with approximately 450,000 acres of the crop planted per year. 

The average productivity from studies conducted is three tonnes per acre, making it a loss-making venture for farmers with industries within the potato value chain have growth limitations, experts say.

Fast food establishments buy up to 650 metric tonnes of potatoes from farmers every month, at about Sh30 per kg amounting to an estimated Sh234 million per year on the money spent on local farmers by the chains, players say.

.

