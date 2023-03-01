Co-operative Bank named winner in customer satisfaction

Business
 By Standard Reporter | Mar 01, 2023
Co-operative Bank of Kenya headquarters on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has been named the winner in the customer satisfaction category in a survey conducted by the Kenya Bankers’ Association (KBA).

More than 33,000 customers of banks in Kenya were surveyed and gave their responses to KBA.

The results released on Wednesday, March 1 revealed that Co-op Bank had emerged the winner in the survey.

The announcement was made at the Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi, where Co-op Bank received a certificate of recognition from KBA.

The annual customer satisfaction survey was started in 2018 as part of efforts to enhance customer experience in the banking sector.

Co-op Bank’s customer satisfaction award follows another received by the lender in mid-February, when it was honoured for excellence in customer experience in digital banking at the Digibanking event.

