× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report

BUSINESS
By Agency and Patrick Vidija | Jun 13th 2022 | 2 min read
By Agency and Patrick Vidija | June 13th 2022
BUSINESS
Sideview of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway deck at Uhuru Highway on June 4, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

China’s lending to African countries fell to a 16-year low in 2020 as the current Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on economies across the world.

A report by Boston University indicates that the pandemic and its economic aftershocks have adversely impacted projects under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), both in terms of implementation and funding.

According to the report, Chinese lending in the year under review dropped from 78 per cent from a year earlier to USD1.9 billion, the lowest since 2004.

As a result, the total number of projects decreased with only 11 projects funded compared to a total average of around 60 projects a year during 2015 – 2019.

READ MORE

The report further indicate that Chinese loan amounts tend to fluctuate during times of crisis and exposure to structural risk levels.

The decrease is also consistent with pullbacks of Chinese lending in other parts of the world in 2020, according to the report.

Although a collapse in economic growth since the pandemic has strained government finances in the region and increased scrutiny around Chinese lending, the Asian nation is still the biggest single creditor to sub-Saharan Africa.

World Bank’s Africa’s Pulse report indicates that by 2019 Chinese lending to Africa accounted for 59.3 per cent of total official bilateral debt.

The current drop in lending has raised questions as to whether Chinese loans to Africa are drying up. This is against the backdrop of Chinese financiers signing 1,188 loan commitments worth USD 160 billion with 49 African governments during 2000-2020.

But there are other larger issues pertaining to Chinese investment in African countries.

Apart from the impact of the pandemic, BRI projects are losing credibility due to violations of labour and human rights besides causing severe environmental damage.

Chinese companies across the continent have also been accused of signing skewed contract agreements with host countries.

This has seen Beijing being criticised for signing stringent agreements and further prohibiting their publication.

An article by Bloomberg indicate that the Covid-19 pandemic significantly constrained the fiscal discretion of many African borrowers, likely impacting willingness to borrow, and intensified the cautionary lending practices of Chinese lenders in recent years.

But the Boston research on Chinese loans to Africa show that from 2000 to 2020, Chinese financiers signed 1,188 loan commitments worth USD160 billion with African governments and state-owned companies.

 According to the research, the biggest borrowers were Angola, Ethiopia and Zambia. Currently, Ethiopia and Zambia’s governments are seeking to restructure their debts with China crucial for these negotiations to succeed.

The Chinese state and commercial creditors account for about one-third of Zambian debt.

“The decline in loan commitments from Chinese sources in 2020 may also be temporary and not signal a definite pullback in Africa’s borrowing from the country,” read part of the Boston University report.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How to properly terminate an employee
Even though you're letting go of an employee, it's important to thank them for the valuable contributions they made during their employment.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders
Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to properly terminate an employee

By Tony Mbaya | 3 hours ago

How to properly terminate an employee
CS Mucheru distances himself from the controversial ICT Bill

By Frankline Sunday | 20 hours ago

CS Mucheru distances himself from the controversial ICT Bill
Manufacturers, retailers trade blame on rising cost of goods

By Peter Theuri | 1 day ago

Manufacturers, retailers trade blame on rising cost of goods
Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC