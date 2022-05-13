× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Higher taxes, Ethiopia entry cut Safaricom's profit to Sh67b

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | May 13th 2022 | 3 min read
By Frankline Sunday | May 13th 2022
BUSINESS

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa and Chief finance Officer Dilip Pal during the release of the telco's 2021/22 full-year financial results in Nairobi yesterday. [File]

Mobile service provider Safaricom has recorded Sh67.5b in after-tax profit for the financial year ended March 2022, with earnings from M-Pesa crossing the Sh100b mark for the first time.

The company's earnings bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, posting a record Sh298b in total revenues even as a 40 per cent increase in income tax to Sh34b reduced after-tax profit by a marginal 1.7 per cent. The telco's bottom line was also impacted by its investment in Ethiopia, which is yet to be launched. The board has proposed a dividend of Sh0.75 per share, translating into Sh30.05 billion.  

The final payout, when added to the interim dividend of Sh25.64b, adds up to Sh54.89b. Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa attributed the company's performance to the growing uptake of M-Pesa payments and data, with the company surpassing its projections on earnings and expenditure.

"Excluding Ethiopia, our earnings before interest and tax was Sh114b against a guidance of Sh107-110b," said Mr Ndegwa during an investor briefing in Nairobi.

READ MORE

He further said the growth in profits was boosted by increased usage of M-Pesa transactions through the M-Pesa App and M-Pesa Business App, which both registered significant usage in the past year. M-Pesa revenue jumped 30 per cent year-on-year to Sh107.69b, with the total value and volume of transactions growing by 34 per cent to Sh29.5 trillion and 15.7b respectively.

Revenues from betting also increased 40 per cent year-on-year to Sh5.9b, with users riding on M-Pesa to put Sh169b in their betting wallets.

"Increased usage continues to fuel growth as one-month active M-Pesa average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 18.9 per cent year-on-year, while chargeable transactions per month per customer grew 16.6 per to 20.3 transactions," explained Safaricom Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal.

The telco further recorded 5.3 million downloads on the M-Pesa Super App, with more than 462,000 merchants so far downloading the business app.

Safaricom said it is working to increase the number of mini-apps on the M-Pesa App ecosystem and preparing to launch a version of M-Pesa for users aged below 18 years.

"We are in the process and working with the regulator to see how we can come up with a product that is usable to individuals who are below 18 and currently do not have a product that meets their needs," said CEO Mr Ndegwa.

"It will have restrictions on what those individuals can do because they are minors and also parental controls, which is one of the most important features that was not available," he said.

Mr Ndegwa, however, said the firm is still in the product development stage and subject to regulatory approval before going live. Revenue from mobile data recorded an increase of 8.1 per cent to Sh48b, largely on the back of new subscriptions to its home and business fibre offerings.

"Data performance in the first six months of the financial year was weighed down by absorbed excise duty adjustments from August 2021, which slowed down industry momentum and price rationalisation," explained the telco.

"Average rate per megabyte declined further by 31.2 per cent year-on-year to 8.88 cents, while usage per chargeable data subscriber grew 60.5 per cent to 2.3 gigabytes."  

The company further recorded a 10 per cent increase in mobile data ARPU to Sh205.7, which was attributed to the introduction of promotional offers like the “Mwelekeo ni Internet” campaign launched late last year.

Active 4G devices on Safaricom's network now stand at 10 million—half of which are 4G-enabled with consumers of more than 1GB.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sh9.7b borrowed weekly on Safaricom's Fuliza
Kenyans borrowed Sh9.67 billion weekly via Safaricom’s overdraft service Fuliza in the year ended March as an additional one million customers joined.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Equity's quarter one net profit on income climbs 36pc to Sh11.8b

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Equity's quarter one net profit on income climbs 36pc to Sh11.8b
Safaricom employs 300 in preparation for starting operations in Ethiopia

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Safaricom employs 300 in preparation for starting operations in Ethiopia
Sh9.7b borrowed weekly on Safaricom's Fuliza

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Sh9.7b borrowed weekly on Safaricom's Fuliza
Exclusive: Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Exclusive: Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC