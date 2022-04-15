× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Demand for electric cars rises amid high cost of fuel

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | Apr 15th 2022 | 2 min read
By Antony Gitonga | April 15th 2022
BUSINESS

Smart electric car charging at a power station [Courtesy]

As the country continues to record high prices of fuel, demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, with projections that the numbers could double by the end of the year.

Stakeholders say electric cars is the way to go in the wake of an acute shortage of fuel coupled by the rising cost of oil globally. Manufacturers of electric cars announced plans to expand their services from Nairobi, which has largely benefited from the new mode of transport.

Bolt Regional Manager for East Africa Micah Kenneth said the firm was keen to expand its services to other counties.

He said Kenya has around 100 electric cars, all within Nairobi, adding that in total they had done over one million trips since last year. “We project that the number of electric cars will double in one year and rise by five times in the next five years as more people are keen on this technology,” he said.

READ MORE

Speaking in Naivasha during an electric vehicles expo, Mr Kenneth said the cost of running the vehicles was 40 per cent lower compared to the ones using petrol and diesel. “Currently the biggest challenge is charging stations, as nearly all of them are in Nairobi. But this is being addressed,” he said.

Ms Bertha Mvati, the managing director of Vaell leasing company, said: “There is the fear of the unknown, hence the need for more awareness, and the manufacturers of the cars are planning to move out of Nairobi to other major towns."

Zino Motors Chief Executive Michael Spencer announced the introduction of electric motorcycle in Kenya. He said they were still monitoring the market and engaging with customers. “As part of our package we shall introduce the electric motorcycles and their charging stations so as to meet consumer demand,” he said. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam
Former Family Bank CEO Peter Munyiri will know his fate over the Sh791 million NYS money laundering scandal on Wednesday next week.
Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty
Water vendors have sued the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in battle over excise duty levied on water refills.

MOST READ

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai

By Paul Ogemba | 27 minutes ago

Mumias Sugar lease deal turns sour for Ugandan miller Sarrai
Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam

By Dominic Omondi | 27 minutes ago

Former Family Bank boss to know fate on NYS scam
Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty

By Kamau Muthoni | 27 minutes ago

Water refill vendors now sue taxman over excise duty
Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported

By Fred Kagonye | 2 hours ago

Rubis Energy denies CEO was deported
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC