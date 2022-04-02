× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ukraine's economy could contract by 40 per cent in 2022

BUSINESS
By Reuters and Brian Okoth | Apr 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Reuters and Brian Okoth | April 2nd 2022
BUSINESS

A building in Ukraine destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war. [Courtesy of Al-Jazeera]

Ukraine's economy shrank 16 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, and could contract 40 per cent in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing preliminary estimates.

"Areas in which remote work is impossible have suffered the most," it said.

The GDP value of Ukraine represents 0.14 per cent of the world economy, says Trading Economics.

Economic models indicated that the country’s GDP would stand at around $184.92 (Sh21.3 trillion) in 2022, but due to the war, the projections could dip significantly.

