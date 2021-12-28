× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Book sales tick up: Improving reading culture or Covid effect?

BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri | December 28th 2021
By Peter Theuri | December 28th 2021
BUSINESS

On Goodreads, a site where book lovers find and read their favourite titles, there is a book titled “Wanna Hide Something from a N*gga, Put It in a Book”.

The author, D Haynes, writes: “I, D Haynes, The Author, wrote a book for and about the US, the Black community, and the title of this book is Wanna Hide Something from a N*gga, Put It in a Book. And that's exactly what I did. I gathered the things that they wanna hide from a "n*gga," and I put it in a book.”

The book, he says, is a self-help book for the Black community who, we would assume, he was not sure would read it, anyway.

But while a few are castigated for not reading enough, it seems a whole lot of us have to be nudged into reading by external factors.

READ MORE

The Economist reported towards the end of 2020 that the year had been one of the finest for print books in the United States, thanks to Covid-19. Since 2004, no year had seen as high book sales across the country.

“Sales of e-books and audiobooks had double-digit growth in the 12 months to the end of September, compared with a year earlier, but sales of print books grew too, by nearly seven per cent,” said the magazine.

The world was shaken in 2020. The fast-spreading Covid-19 shattered supply chains forced companies to close and led to people living off crumbs. Travel was restricted as public gatherings were prohibited.

As a result, people had a lot of time on their hands and often too little to do with it. They needed distraction.

While some went into video games and other forms of entertainment, others ordered their favourite books and read them. Consequently, in such markets, the book markets flourished.

“The pandemic bolstered the case for books as an alluring, enduring form of entertainment and education. Print books and audiobooks offer respite for screen-weary souls, both young and old,” wrote The Economist.

“The debuts of many political books, including the first volume of Barack Obama’s memoirs, and the nationwide protests for racial justice, which drove curious readers to older non-fiction titles on race and civil rights, were further boons for book-buying.”

Locally, there was not much change witnessed in 2020. Gabriel Dinda, the founder of The Writers Guild Kenya, says there was little change in the number of print books they sold that year.

This, he quickly adds, was not a result of people’s dislike for reading.

“It was because of reduced earnings, I would say. People wanted books but could only read what they could easily access and afford. Sharing of pdf books increased in the year,” he says.

But in 2021, the trend changed. The sales started going up, with online sales outstripping those of hard copies.

The Writers Guild Kenya Dial a Book service recorded a significant increase in business.

Dial a Book is a service through which a customer fills in the details of the book they would like to read and the bookseller looks for the title. It saves the customer the trouble of visiting stores looking for books.

Kenya Publishers Association Chairman Lawrence Njagi, also the founder of Mountain Top Publishers, says there was an increase in the number of children’s books sold.

As they were holed in with their parents due to a long period of schools’ closure, children were kept busy with storybooks.

“But there was no change in the sales of adult books,” he says. “We continue to have a very poor reading culture.”

Mr Njagi notes some people exchanged soft copy reads, which he says is alright if it was done legally.

“But some of these people did not read the books they sought from their friends,” he says. “The sharing of books might not have translated to the readership.”

He agrees with Dinda, that there's a need to improve Kenya's reading culture.

“A reading culture can be defined as the uptake of reading as a regular activity and the cultivation of skills and attitudes that make reading a pleasurable activity,” wrote Dr Robert Wesonga, who teaches Literature at the University of Kabianga.

“When it gets adopted and practised regularly, reading has benefits that accrue to an individual, and the society at large. Besides making a reader enjoy a great latitude of information and knowledge, reading also improves memory, discipline, vocabulary, creativity, and writing skills.”

Njagi says books should be taken closer to the people. “Even supermarkets should have libraries,” he says. “Like the rest of the family shop, someone could borrow a book.”

Markets in the village, and shopping centres too, should also have libraries.

In Kenya, in an election year, people will probably be seeking to interact with history. Booksellers who have relevant titles may just be lucky.

In the meantime, the popularity of e-books remains higher than that of print alternatives.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Data privacy concerns stall unmasking of secret firms
Conflicting privacy requirements have been blamed for delay in unmasking the owners of companies involved in government and public-private partnership
Global index rates Kenya's economy 'unfree' in its latest ranking
Kenya and many of its African peers were declared “mostly unfree” economies with scores below 60 out of 100.

MOST READ

Google Trends: Kenya’s 2021 hot topics
Google Trends: Kenya’s 2021 hot topics

BUSINESS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Global index rates Kenya's economy 'unfree' in its latest ranking

By Moses Omusolo | 14 minutes ago

Global index rates Kenya's economy 'unfree' in its latest ranking
Over 30 counties fail to spend cash on pending bills despite allocation

By Julius Chepkwony | 14 minutes ago

Over 30 counties fail to spend cash on pending bills despite allocation
Kenya ramps up economic diplomacy to boost exports

By Frankline Sunday | 14 minutes ago

Kenya ramps up economic diplomacy to boost exports
KTB boss: How pandemic has changed tourism marketing

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 minutes ago

KTB boss: How pandemic has changed tourism marketing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC