× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State spends Sh2.5b on legal fees as cost burden piles on taxpayers

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | October 5th 2021

Cases yet to be determined could cost the country Sh1.2 trillion. [Courtesy]

The government paid Sh2.5 billion in legal fees in the 2020-21 financial year, an increase of 90 per cent compared to Sh1.3 billion the previous year. 

This is according to the latest report from the Controller of Budget that details increased recurrent expenditure amid the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.    

The State departments for Interior and Citizen Services, Wildlife and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission led in legal costs, paying out Sh773 million, Sh537 million and Sh538 million as at June 30 this year.

The State Law Office and the Department of Justice spent Sh442 million in legal fees, almost seven times the Sh64 million paid out in 2020. 

READ MORE

 Voter drive off to slow start as IDs uncollected

 Chebukati asks for more money as mass voter registration starts

 Ezra Chiloba takes over at Communications Authority

 Sirma faces auction over Sh6m debt accrued during election petition

In March this year, the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) flagged rising legal costs against the Kenyan government, with taxpayers on the hook for tens of billions of shillings in demands in the near term alone. 

“The committee observed that there are suits against the government with financial risks to the tune of Sh1.2 trillion,” said the committee in its report. 

The lawsuits are at various stages of determination, including compensation against torture, wildlife-human conflict, compulsory land acquisition, breach of contract and wrongful dismissal.  

“In addition, the awards against the government that have not been paid stand at approximately Sh150 billion,” said the BAC report.

“These range from awards to victims of torture as well as business litigants against the State.”  

The cases have already been determined and ongoing delays in settling the payments continues to attract interest.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ordered the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to pay Sh2.2 billion to inspection firm Geo-Chem Middle East after a protracted legal dispute.

According to court documents, Kebs was accused of arbitrarily cancelling a three-year tender awarded to the oil inspection firm in 2009, just one year after it was signed.

Geo-Chem sought Sh248 million in unpaid invoices, Sh46 million used in setting up a laboratory, Sh120 million in operational expenses and Sh1.6 billion in lost income plus interest.   

In yet another case, the Environment and Land Court ordered the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) to pay Belgo Holdings Sh22 million in general and exemplary damages. 

Belgo Holdings argued that Kura had constructed a 60-metre road on its 21-acre property without compensating the property owners. 

Justice Loice Chepkemoi found that Kura trespassed on the piece of land and that the awards were necessary to deter similar action by other institutions. 

The Controller of Budget in the report flagged rising recurrent expenditure, where the government spent a total of Sh489 billion in compensation to employees in the 2020-21 financial year, a 10 per cent increase compared to Sh445 billion the previous year.

The 68 ministries, departments and State agencies further spent a cumulative Sh14.1 billion in domestic and foreign travel in the financial year to June, despite the Covid-19 pandemic grounding international travel for several months.

The travel expenditure recorded last year was a marginal drop compared to Sh14.6 billion recorded over the 2019-20 financial year.   

The Controller of Budget has urged the government to reduce expenditures on recurrent activities, especially foreign travel, and re-evaluate spending on less critical development activities.

The government has also been urged to allocate funds for stalled projects and freeze the launch of new ones. This is expected to free more funds to pay pending bills which stood at Sh36.3 billion as at June 30, 2021.

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Share this story
Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport
Traders claim KPA holding onto thousands of containers in bid to force them to use SGR.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Road projects around Nairobi near completion
Road projects around Nairobi near completion

BUSINESS

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Loans blamed for Kenya poor saving culture

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Loans blamed for Kenya poor saving culture
KQ urged to launch Mombasa-UK flights

By Joackim Bwana | 1 hour ago

KQ urged to launch Mombasa-UK flights
Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  
Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC