× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

End of an era as Double M buses now face auctioneer's hammer

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | September 21st 2021

Double M buses operate within Nairobi and its environs. [Courtesy]

Express Connections Bus Services, the company which owned the famed ‘Double M’ buses, will go under the hammer.

Yesterday, Philips International Auctioneers advertised for the auction the property owned by the company to recover a bank loan of an undisclosed amount. . The property sits on 1.767 acre-land

Express Connections owns the Double M fleet of buses that operate within Nairobi and its environs - managed by Mary Wangari-Mwangi.

Some of the structures erected on the land include two office blocks, a generator, a cafeteria building, a go-down used as a garage, an ablution block and a sentry. There is also a petrol station, Ola Energy Petrol Station on the land situated along Jogoo Road.

READ MORE

 State to unveil new fare system for commuters

 New traffic rules draconian and elitist

 State to unveil new fare system for commuters

 New traffic rules draconian and elitist

The company, once hailed for being a trailblazer for safe and decent public transport, rising above the prevalent indiscipline of the 'Manyanga' culture.

The auction is a deathly blow to the transport businesses managed by Mary Wangari-Mwangi, which has in recent times been going on flat tyres.

Express Connection MD, Mary Mwangi. [Courtesy]

The company was founded by Ms Wangari’s husband, John Mugo Mwangi. Mr Mwangi died in December 2011.

Mary Wangari has vied twice for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat and lost. It is reported that she will be making a third stab next year in a bid to wrestle the seat from the current MP Babu Owino.

The precursor of what came to be known as Michuki Rules was the business that Ms Mwangi and her husband had established. “The “Michuki Rules” probably should have been called the “Mwangi Rules,” read a 2013 study by Meghan Elizabeth Ference of Washington University in St Louis.

Double M’s “Express Connection” was once, one the biggest bus firms, and unlike others that are operated as a franchise through Saccos, it is a family business.

The couple built their fleet of over 150 matatus, one vehicle at a time by 2010. They started their firm in 1979, building vehicles from the wheelbase to the paint jobs for other matatu operators.

But they would soon enter into the passenger transport business, seven years later.

Unlike its competitors, Express Connections which started its operation on the Buru Buru route played no music, issued tickets for each passenger and only allowed seated passengers.

Double M bus at Kencom terminus. September 20, 2021. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The staff were trained on their specific roles and were required to wear a uniform of blue shirts, black ties and black sweater vests for conductors and purple shirts for drivers.

They also hired many women and young people who had never worked in the sector before and gave their employees a salary that they could count on daily so that they were less tempted to steal and would instead budget their money.

At some point, Mrs Mwangi was locked in a fierce battle with a real estate company which she claimed built her a substandard hotel, having pocketed Sh168 million.

Easy Properties is said to have entered into a deal with Mrs Mwangi through Express Connections in October 2012 to build a four-storey hotel with 80 rooms to serve travellers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Mrs Mwangi had borrowed most of the money.

RELATED VIDEOS

Six people dead in North Rift shuttle accident

GSU officer shocks court by confessing he played key role in Katani double murder

Share this story
How China has silenced roar of Kenyan factories
Influx of cheap imports from China continues to flood the country, forcing local firms to shift bases overseas.
Court ruling on income tax to hurt KRA’s target
Judgement takes away Sh21b from KRA’s basket and dents its plan to hit its tax collection target.

MOST READ

Work sends 2m labourers to early grave
Work sends 2m labourers to early grave

BUSINESS

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Power plays and politics: The toxic mix fuelling Kenya Power woes

By Macharia Kamau | 35 minutes ago

Power plays and politics: The toxic mix fuelling Kenya Power woes
Let’s leave it to the market to steady runaway fuel prices

By XN Iraki | 1 hour ago

Let’s leave it to the market to steady runaway fuel prices
Bad for business: WB China rigging scandal rattles investors

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Bad for business: WB China rigging scandal rattles investors
How China has silenced roar of Kenyan factories

By Dominic Omondi | 7 hours ago

How China has silenced roar of Kenyan factories
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC