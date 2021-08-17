× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Win for firms as Kenya Power tender nullified

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | August 17th 2021

Kenya Power workers fix a 3 phase distribution transformer of 250KVA at Ndimaini Village in Karatina, Nyeri.[Kibata Kihu,Standard]

Local firms have scored big in their quest to secure contracts in the construction of power lines and other related jobs.

This is after the Procurement Administrative and Review Board (APRB) ruled in their favour, directing Kenya Power to re-tender the contracts. The board also ordered Kenya Power to give preference to local contractors. 

“The procuring entity’s (Kenya Power) bidding document… in respect of procurement of plant, supply and extension of lower voltage lines – Last Mile Connectivity issued on May 18, 2021, be and is hereby nullified and set aside,” said the APRB in its July decision.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Kenya Power board held 112 meetings in one year

 Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi exits

 Kenya Power now engages NYS to collect meter details

 Parallel economy: Illegal vendors make millions as residents dance with death

The board directed Kenya Power to prepare fresh bids within a month of issuing the ruling and re-tender them within 45 days.

“The procuring entity is hereby directed to unbundle the tender into reasonably smaller lots and to apply preference margins in compliance with African Development Bank (AfDB) rules for procurement of goods and services, the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015,” said the board.

The contractors had lodged a protest at the APRB against the manner in which Kenya Power had sought to recruit firms for the supply and extension of low voltage lines for one of the phases of the last mile connectivity project.

Through their lobby, Power Transmission Line Contractors Association, the firms claimed requirements in the tender were discriminatory, ensuring only foreign firms bag the contract.

The lobby said local contractors had been technically barred by restrictive bidding requirements.

High turnover

The requirements they deemed prohibitive included high turnover and “high and unrealistic” cash flow requirements.

They also wanted Kenya Power to divide the tender into smaller lots. The job was to be done in three lots, with the first lot covering Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Kericho and Bomet counties.

The second lot would cover Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties while the third was to cover Embu, Murang’a, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Kenya Power had defended the requirements, saying it complied with AfDB rules, which require open and international competitive bidding for such projects.

The power distributor submitted to the tribunal the six contractors that had bidden and won tenders in previous phases.

It also noted that local contractors could have joined hands and bidden as joint ventures.

The board dismissed claims by contractors that the technical and experience thresholds set out by Kenya Power were impracticable.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

KPLC partners with Safaricom to enable customers to pay for electricity using Bonga Points

Share this story
Centum’s massive LPG plant to go on as court throws out case
Environment and Lands Court says petitioners ought to have sought redress at the tribunal paving way for the construction of an LPG plant in Kilifi.
Delayed funding, graft cartels blamed for devolution mishaps
Treasury estimates that counties owe contractors and suppliers Sh100 billion.

MOST READ

Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates
Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Digital educators champion STEM training

By Brian George | 1 hour ago

Digital educators champion STEM training
What it takes to run a pastry business

By Vivianne Wandera | 2 hours ago

What it takes to run a pastry business
Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses

By Co-op Bank | 2 hours ago

Co-operative Bank launches 'pay by link' solution for small businesses
How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 4 hours ago

How fight against brokers inspired couple’s milling business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC