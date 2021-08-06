× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief

BUSINESS
By Roselyne Obala | August 6th 2021

Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi before Public Investment Committee in Parliament, Nairobi, on June 15, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A heated correspondence between Kenya Power chairperson Vivienne Yeda and a senior manager has exposed a simmering tension that preceded the exit of immediate former Chief Executive Bernard Ngugi.

The Standard has obtained email conversations between Yeda and the company secretary Imelda Bore - who also doubles up as the general manager in charge of legal and regulatory affairs - that paint a clear picture of how Ngugi had become isolated in the months leading up to his ouster. 

Ngugi, who the firm said had “resigned” on Tuesday, ending his 32-year stint at the power distributor, was only copied in the emails, although he should act as the link between the organisation and the board. 

The email conversations show that the bad blood between Ngugi and the board was aggravated by several tenders, particularly one on insurance brokerage and a proposed restructuring programme. These fights would in the end earn Ngugi low marks from the board in the annual appraisal performance contract, resulting in his premature exit. First, the board voted down a restructuring programme that would have seen the listed power company merge the positions of supply chain manager and that of the power purchase officer. The restructuring was yet to be approved by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC). 

READ MORE

 Red light at Kenya Power as MD exits

 Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi exits

 Chief, elders arrested over illegal power connections

 Danish firm gets nod to buy thermal plant

However, it was on the tender for insurance brokerage services that the board and the management clashed extensively.

At first, the board cancelled the Sh200 million tender, with Yeda pushing for the amount of the deal to be increased to Sh1 billion owing to Kenya Power’s size.  

The board chair argued that the management had not incorporated most of the guidelines that the board had proposed in the insurance tender. 

“Please track the board inputs. I don’t see any changes to the previous specs (specifications). The premium turnover should be a multiple of KP (Kenya Power) premium - not less than Sh1bn. See director Gudka and my comments and any others that the directors shared and refer to the minutes,” wrote Yeda in an email to Bore on July 20. Bore’s response a few minutes later did not assuage the chairperson, who is also the CEO of East African Development Bank.

“We are still waiting for the revised tender specs for insurance and the other project details. Kindly share with the board the template that has been developed on the basis of the government of Kenya guidelines I shared with you,” wrote Yeda in her response. 

Frustrated by the response, Yeda asked the General Manager in Charge of Supply Chain Kipyegon Ngeno and Bore to send the minutes of that meeting on the day when specifications for the tender were discussed.

Bore would finally bow to pressure, increasing the cost of the tender to Sh1 billion. 

“Board members, we need to guide management and make proposals. My proposal is that the current premium volume of the prospective broker needs to be increased from Sh200 million to Sh1 billion, the guarantee from Sh3 million to Sh10 million and the professional indemnity cover from Sh200 million to Sh1billion. This should be justified based on the size of Kenya Power, the type of risks covered and the level of business being placed,” said Yeda in the email. She emphasised “a solid organisation structure and team with the ability to conduct risk surveys and specific experiences in the energy market locally and internationally”. 

“MD please revert with the specs, urgently given the tight timelines you indicated,” she instructed. On June 17, Yeda sought from Ngugi the details of tenders on the Kenya Power’s website.

Market survey

“Please send me a brief on the tender on meters, specifically on intended use (location and type of client) number being procured, (price subject to market survey). Is this a Kenya Power project or a donor project?” inquired Yeda.  She added: “There are a number of EOI (expression of interest) that we requested, insurance, medical and motor vehicles. Kindly update and share the TOR (terms of reference) today.” She went ahead to seek the information from Bore who responded, in reference to their earlier conversation. 

“Further to our conversation this evening, you asked for the following, an extract from the procurement plan 2021/2022 showing the major spend items to be procured in July showing the items, the procurement method and the expected spend. We will revert. As indicated, the paper on Medicare will be before the Corporate Governance Committee on Monday 21st June,” wrote Bore. Ngeno wrote to Bore saying he had a conversation with Ngugi regarding the smart meter that is currently running and is supposed to close on August 7. 

“The board chair has directed that we cancel the tender. This is therefore to kindly request you to furnish me with board minutes on cancellation of the same so that I can progress the cancellation to assist me in ensuring that we are within the law on cancellation,” said Ngeno.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Kenya Power records major losses as cases of theft and vandalism rise

Share this story
State’s spending of Covid loans queried
A new report indicates the government spent tens of billions of shillings from loans borrowed in 2019/2020 without properly accounting for the same.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State’s spending of Covid loans queried

By Frankline Sunday | 37 minutes ago

State’s spending of Covid loans queried
Cargo agents on war path with shipping companies

By Patrick Beja | 14 hours ago

Cargo agents on war path with shipping companies
Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction
Kenyans urged to develop taste for other local foods

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Kenyans urged to develop taste for other local foods
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC