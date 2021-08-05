× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Red light at Kenya Power as MD exits

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | August 5th 2021

Kenya Power boss Bernard Ngugi at the company headquarters in Nairobi on 29/10/19. [File, Standard]

Trouble at the Kenya Power worsened yesterday after the board let go of its Managing Director Bernard Ngugi barely two years into his three-year contract.

The board said Mr Ngugi had resigned, but insiders said his exit is part of the intrigues that have seen several managers at the power distributor sacked over irregularities in the award of tenders.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I take this opportunity to thank Mr Bernard Ngugi for his dedicated service to the company, and wish him all the best in his future endevours,” said Kenya Power Chairperson Vivienne Yeda.

Another source said Ngugi received a poor evaluation rating from the majority of the new Board members who were not in good terms with him.

READ MORE

 Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi exits

 Top CEOs in Kenya pocketed Sh1.8b in perks during Covid-19

 Options when a business goes bust

 Retracing the rise of Nairobi bourse from colonial-era free fall

“This was an opportunity for the Board to show him the exit door during the renewal of his three-year term,” explained the source.

His exit did not appear to have a significant impact on the firm’s share price at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) yesterday, closing the day at Sh1.40, up from Sh1.38 on Tuesday.

Ngugi, whose term was to end in October next year, has since been replaced by Rosemary Oduor on an interim basis.

Oduor was until her appointment the general manager, commercial services and sales.

Having survived a 2018 purge on several senior managers, Ngugi’s exit is said to have caught many insiders by surprise.

In 2018, when most senior managers were being kicked out following investigations into the Sh4.5 billion scandal on transformer tenders, Ngugi, who was then the procurement manager, along with his finance colleague had been sent on compulsory leave.

This was after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all procurement and finance managers of ministries and State corporations to step aside.

As a result, the then acting procurement manager was sacrificed. His return saw him given the high seat. But yesterday, his term was cut short as the boardroom wrangles at the loss-making power utility were intensified by an impending restructuring driven by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kenya Power, which is technically insolvent as its short-term liabilities exceed its short-term assets, has for long been propped by the National Treasury even though it is a private company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The government has a significant stake in the country’s sole distributor of electricity.

Insiders said the 2018 Sh4.5 billion transformer scandal, which saw his predecessors dragged to court, might have come back to haunt Ngugi.

Others reckoned he could have been a sacrificial lamb by the board, keen to show the National Treasury that is putting its house in order.

In 2018, the then MD Ken Tarus was among several top managers who were suspended and later charged with corruption over a Sh4.5 billion scandal that involved the irregular award of tenders for the supply of transformers.

The investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations also touched Tarus’ predecessor Ben Chumo. The power firm has struggled financially after being hit by scandals that saw a high turnover of top managers.

KPLC reported a net loss of Sh939 million in the year to June 2020, from a profit of Sh262 million the previous year, due to power leakages, declining revenues and adverse effects of Covid-19.

Ngugi leaves the power distributor after more than a 32-year stint and was one of only three top managers who survived 2019’s corruption clean-up.

Jared Othieno acted as MD for less than a year before Ngugi was appointed to the position. Othieno has since joined Geothermal Development Company as MD.

Kenya Power has also been facing a backlash from its customers, with 2018’s complaints of backdated charges and alleged overbilling among consumers among the issues that the new boss will have to deal with. One of the problems at the utility firm has been its failure to collect revenue due to failure to read power meters.

Kenya Power’s cost-cutting measure that saw meter-reading personnel, most of whom are casuals but unionised, lose their over-time payment, has seen most of them sabotage the company. It is the same with the personnel who are expected to reconnect power in case of an outage.

“Without accurate reading of meters, you will not collect enough revenues,” said a source at the firm.

The national government is also accused of pushing KPLC into its current mess, with the National Treasury not compensating KPLC close to Sh86 billion for the last mile project, a World Bank-funded power project.

RELATED VIDEOS

Britam Holdings records a loss of 1.19 billion shillings in its 2015 results

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Share this story
Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff
Non-performing loans, or loans that have not been serviced for more than three months, for the property market increased by 14.9 per cent (Sh9.2 b).
Business activities hit new low as taxes and pandemic hurt buyers
The PMI index fell from 51.0 in June to 50.6 in July, pointing to a marginal improvement in operating conditions in the country.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction

By Moses Nyamori | 9 minutes ago

Broke National Oil lost Sh500m in single year, risks auction
Kenyans urged to develop taste for other local foods

By Graham Kajilwa | 9 minutes ago

Kenyans urged to develop taste for other local foods
Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique

By Moses Omusolo | 9 minutes ago

Cameroon pumps Sh300 million into Shelter Afrique
Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff

By Dominic Omondi | 9 minutes ago

Poor sales push real estate firms off the cliff
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC