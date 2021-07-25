× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global supplies hit by virus variant, disasters

BUSINESS
By Reuters | July 25th 2021

A photo of the MV Ever Given near Hamburg, Germany on July 29, 2020.[Courtesy]

A new worldwide wave of Covid-19. Natural disasters in China and Germany. A cyber-attack targeting key South African ports.

Events have conspired to drive global supply chains towards breaking point, threatening the fragile flow of raw materials, parts and consumer goods, according to companies, economists and shipping specialists.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has devastated parts of Asia and prompted many nations to cut off land access for sailors.

READ MORE

 How we got into world of insect farming

 Aviation sector to grow marginally in near future - IATA

 Teen’s death opens lid of life in streets of fighting hunger, Covid and abuse

 Mudavadi: African court's opinion on elections not applicable to Kenya

That has left captains unable to rotate weary crews and about 100,000 seafarers stranded at sea beyond their stints in a flashback to 2020 and the height of lockdowns.

"We're no longer on the cusp of a second crew change crisis, we're in one," Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, told Reuters.

"This is a perilous moment for global supply chains."

Given ships transport around 90 per cent of the world's trade, the crew crisis is disrupting the supply of everything from oil and iron ore to food and electronics.

German container line Hapag Lloyd described the situation as "extremely challenging".

"Vessel capacity is very tight, empty containers are scarce and the operational situation at certain ports and terminals is not really improving," it said.

"We expect this to last probably into the fourth quarter – but it is very difficult to predict."

Meanwhile, deadly floods in economic giants China and Germany have further ruptured global supply lines that had yet to recover from the first wave of the pandemic, compromising trillions of dollars of economic activity that rely on them.

The Chinese flooding is curtailing the transport of coal from mining regions such as Inner Mongolia and Shanxi, the state planner says, just as power plants need fuel to meet peak summer demand.

In Germany, road transportation of goods has slowed significantly. In the week of July 11, as the disaster unfolded, the volume of late shipments rose by 15 per cent from the week before, according to data from supply-chain tracking platform FourKites.

Nick Klein, vice president for sales and marketing in the Midwest with Taiwan freight and logistics company OEC Group, said companies were scrambling to free goods stacked up in Asia and in US ports due to a confluence of crises.

"It's not going to clear up until March," Klein said.

Manufacturing industries are reeling. Automakers, for example, are again being forced to stop production because of disruptions caused by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Toyota Motor Corp said last week it had to halt operations at plants in Thailand and Japan because they could not get parts.

The industry has already been hit hard by a global shortage of semiconductors this year, mainly from Asian suppliers.

Earlier this year, the auto industry consensus was that the chip supply crunch would ease in the second half of 2021 - but now some senior executives say it will continue into 2022.

An executive at a South Korea auto parts maker, which supplies Ford, Chrysler and Rivian, said raw materials costs for steel which was used in all their products had surged partly due to higher freight costs.

"When factoring in rising steel and shipping prices, it is costing about 10 per cent more for us to make our products," the executive told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"Although we are trying to keep our costs low, it has been very challenging. It's just not rising raw materials costs, but also container shipping prices have skyrocketed."

A cyber-attack hit South African container ports in Cape Town and Durban a few days ago, adding further disruptions at the terminals.

Buckling supply chains are hitting the United States and China, the world's economic motors that together account for more 40 per cent of global economic output.

This could lead to a slowdown in the global economy, along with rising prices for all manner of goods and raw materials. [Reuters]

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties

Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa

Share this story
How parents view the challenges of childcare globally
Becoming a parent is a monumental life change no matter where you are in the world.
Aviation sector to grow marginally in near future - IATA
Africa is among the regions that are projected to dominate the global air transport market by 2039, IATA has said.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How parents view the challenges of childcare globally

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

How parents view the challenges of childcare globally
Aviation sector to grow marginally in near future - IATA

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Aviation sector to grow marginally in near future - IATA
High commodity prices push cost of living through the roof

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

High commodity prices push cost of living through the roof
Will Munya's reformist policies turn around farmers' fortunes?

By Awal Mohammed | 1 hour ago

Will Munya's reformist policies turn around farmers' fortunes?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC