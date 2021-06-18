× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Regional coffee agencies want tariffs removed to boost trade

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | June 18th 2021

Woman collecting coffee berries from a coffee plant in Ethiopia. [Courtesy]

Coffee agencies in the East African region have proposed the removal of trade tariffs in the continent to boost earnings. 

A policy brief published by the East African Business Council (EABC) says countries should heavily maximise on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to search for new markets.

The policy, published May 17, 2021, notes that given the economies of scale, the free trade agreement is a golden opportunity for the East African Community (EAC) to export coffee to the rest of the continent. 

"To this end, the EAC should advocate and push for zero tariff coffee trade, especially processed coffee, across the entire African region as part of the AfCFTA,” it says.

READ MORE

 Kenyans’ lack of a taste for coffee now boils over

 Chris Diaz: Opinion and budget prognosis

 Farmyard manure gives Murang'a coffee farmers hope with better yield

 Early missionaries woke up and smelled the coffee

EABC says that since all the five countries - Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - produce coffee of high quality, none should consider the beans to be sensitive products.

Instead, they should use the opportunity to boost local uptake of coffee.

The document is titled, Policy Brief on General Trade Obstacles on Coffee Trade in the East African Community.

It involved Café du Burundi, Kenya Coffee Traders Association, Coffee Exporters and Processors Association of Rwanda, Tanzania Coffee Association and Uganda Coffee Federation.

Joint marketing

The document proposes that the coffee agencies can make a special blend of coffee dubbed ‘EAC Cup of Excellence’ by mixing the beans from each country for joint marketing.

“This model has been tried by countries such as Colombia and Brazil, who have entered the downstream coffee supply chain by roasting and selling products to market overseas,” it says.

The policy says 168,836,000 bags (each 60kg) of coffee were produced in 2019. Burundi produced 253,000 bags,  Kenya 850,000, Rwanda 363,000, Uganda 5,250,000 and Tanzania 926,000.

A proposal to reduce prices of coffee in the EAC to boost local consumption has also been fronted. The region has also been asked to hold festivals and initiatives to sensitise locals to consume coffee.

EABC lists several challenges hampering the growth of the sector ranging from low productivity to multiplicity of taxes and delays in receiving refunds on value-added taxes.

“This was noted as a key challenge in some partner states, noting that not only did these cut into already depressed profit margins but also added to the cumbersome procedures given the multiple collection points and authorities and the time taken to make all the payments,” it says.

Unlike tea, the document says, roasted coffee beans have a short shelf life in terms of aroma, which calls for special packaging that is often expensive because the materials are imported. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Newly appointed national taskforce on coffee sub-sector meets Nyeri farmers

Gavana wa Embu Martin Wambora apiga marufuku kuuzwa kwa kahawa kutoka kaunti hiyo

Coffee farmers in Nyeri County expected to benefit from a new coffee milling plant

Share this story
Kenya East Africa’s military spender
Increases in defence budgets in many African countries are largely attributed to prolonged conflicts where governments are fighting insurgents.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms
Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya East Africa’s military spender

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Kenya East Africa’s military spender
Men dominate the smartphone market in Kenya, survey

By Fredrick Obura | 12 hours ago

Men dominate the smartphone market in Kenya, survey
More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years

By Betty Njeru | 14 hours ago

More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years
Coast hoteliers yet to get their share of Sh2.3b Covid-19 kitty

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Coast hoteliers yet to get their share of Sh2.3b Covid-19 kitty
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC