Illicit cigarette trade cost Kenya Sh47b in five years

Kenya’s formal manufacturing and economic landscape continues to suffer heavy financial blows from the proliferation of contraband products, with illicit cigarettes accounting for a staggering Sh47 billion in lost revenue.
According to an independent research report released by Kantar Insights and commissioned by British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya, the underground trade has triggered a massive revenue haemorrhage, denying the exchequer approximately Sh10.2 billion in unpaid excise duty and value added tax (VAT) in 2025 alone.
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