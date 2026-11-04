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Debt or equity: Every source of capital has a price

By James Mungai | Nov. 4, 2026
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Choosing between debt and equity could determine your business's future. [iStockphoto]

I’ve lost count of the files that land on my desk with the same story underneath. A founder took a 12-month loan to fund a three-year expansion.

A trader ran his stock on an overdraft meant for emergencies. A clinic owner started paying the bank before the first patient had even walked in.

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