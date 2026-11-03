Treasury: 2027 election uncertainty may spook investors, slow credit growth

Treasury warns that political uncertainty ahead of the 2027 General Election could dampen investor confidence. [Courtesy]

Treasury mandarins and President William Ruto's money men are racing to fast-track the administration's final budget ahead of the August 2027 General Election, even as they warn that political uncertainty could spook investors and slow private sector credit growth.

The Draft 2027 Budget Policy Statement, tabled in Parliament, reveals a government preparing for an electoral period it acknowledges will weigh on the economy.