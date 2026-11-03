The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance

The East African Development Bank faces scrutiny over governance, board appointments and accountability. [Courtesy]

At the height of the controversial 2013 amendments to the East African Development Bank's (EADB) legal framework, former Attorney-General Githu Muigai was the country's chief legal adviser.

More than a decade later, his law firm's continuing relationship with the regional lender has emerged as a fresh issue in a parliamentary submission by former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju.