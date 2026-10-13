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How StanChart deliberately became a tier-two lender

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 13, 2026
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Standard Chartered is pivoting to wealthy clients and digital banking as its market share shrinks. [File, Standard]

From the common man’s perspective, Standard Chartered’s (StanChart’s) classification as a tier II bank may seem like a demotion.

Clearly, how can one of the oldest multinational financial institutions not be a tier-one bank?

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Standard Chartered Digital Banking Tier Two Banks Wealth Management
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