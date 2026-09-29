EVs, commercial vehicles to feature as motor show returns after four years

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About 50 exhibitors have confirmed participation in the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMIA) motor show scheduled for November 27-29 in Nairobi, where manufacturers and mobility businesses will showcase new vehicle models and technologies.

The event is expected to feature electric vehicles (EVs), passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, trucks and agricultural machinery, giving consumers and businesses an opportunity to explore emerging transport solutions.

KMIA chairman Arvinder Reel said the motor show would provide an opportunity for motorists and industry enthusiasts to understand how the sector has changed since the previous exhibition four years ago.

“One of the reasons why we’re bringing this motor show is so that the enthusiasts can actually look and see what developments are actually taking place in the motor industry,” Reel said.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to view and test-drive vehicles ranging from motorcycles to heavy trucks, as manufacturers seek to expose consumers to technologies and models entering the Kenyan market.

Electric mobility is expected to be one of the key attractions, although most of the EVs on display are likely to be passenger vehicles.

“At the show, we will expect to showcase all. It will be up to the exhibitors what they want to actually bring in. But the majority for now will be more or less into the passenger sector,” Reel said.

The increased presence of EVs reflects the gradual transformation of Kenya’s automotive market, where consumers and businesses are becoming more interested in alternative technologies, operating costs and cleaner transport options.

The exhibition will also give potential buyers an opportunity to ask manufacturers questions about electric vehicles, including their technology and suitability for the Kenyan market.

For the financial sector, the event is also highlighting a shift in how banks view the automotive market.

NCBA, which has committed Sh12 million to sponsor the motor show, said its participation reflects its broader focus on the mobility ecosystem rather than traditional vehicle loans.

The bank’s Group Director and Asset Finance Manager Lennox Mugambi said the lender was looking at opportunities across the wider transport value chain, including vehicle financing and insurance.

“We are now moving away from financing of vehicles to actually delivering solutions within the mobility ecosystem,” Mugambi said.

The shift could see financial institutions increasingly provide products designed around the different needs of motorists, transport operators and businesses rather than relying solely on conventional asset-financing loans.

Commercial transport is expected to form another major part of the exhibition, with companies set to showcase trucks and other vehicles aimed at businesses involved in logistics, agriculture and other sectors.

The inclusion of agricultural machinery is also expected to widen the appeal of the event beyond individual motorists to businesses seeking equipment for production and transportation.

Organisers said the show will bring vehicle manufacturers, dealers, financial institutions and other mobility-related businesses together with consumers and corporate buyers.

The event comes at a time when the automotive industry is navigating changes in consumer preferences, technology and financing, with electric mobility emerging alongside conventional vehicles.

For consumers, the exhibition is expected to provide an opportunity to compare models and technologies in one location, while businesses can assess vehicles and machinery suited to their operations.

The three-day event will therefore provide a platform for manufacturers and mobility companies to demonstrate new products while giving consumers a closer look at the technologies expected to shape Kenya’s transport market in the coming years.