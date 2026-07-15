Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

E-mobility revs up Kenya's sustainable growth agenda

By Apollo James | Jul. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
As governments worldwide seek practical solutions to climate change, Kenya's experience demonstrates that sustainability can also be an engine for economic transformation. [iStockphoto]

As climate change, rising fuel prices and rapid urbanisation reshape economies globally, sustainability is becoming a vital economic consideration rather than just an environmental aspiration.

In Kenya, electric mobility is emerging as one of the country's most promising responses to some of these challenges, offering cleaner transport while creating opportunities for thousands of people who depend on mobility for their livelihoods.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

E-Mobility Kenya EV Transition Electric Vehicles Kenya Electric Bikes
.

Latest Stories

Ensure Ol Kalou by-election is peaceful, free and fair
Ensure Ol Kalou by-election is peaceful, free and fair
Editorial
By Editorial
7 mins ago
MCA charged with robbery with violence, vandalism and theft
Crime and Justice
By Lilian Chepkoech
25 mins ago
Reggae star Fantan Mojah dies aged 49 after heart complications
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From 'all eggs in one basket' to Sh8b loan: Wambui wa Ruto's untold story
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
From 'all eggs in one basket' to Sh8b loan: Wambui wa Ruto's untold story
From grace to grass: Wambui wa Ruto's fall
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
From grace to grass: Wambui wa Ruto's fall
Why Kenya faces 84pc chance of experiencing PEV in 2027
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Why Kenya faces 84pc chance of experiencing PEV in 2027
Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved