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Kenya moves to unlock billions from Blue Economy

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 2, 2026
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Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya is stepping up efforts to unlock the vast economic potential of its oceans, lakes and other water resources as the Government seeks to position the country as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

The inaugural Kenya Maritime Excellence Awards (KMEA), scheduled for December 11, 2026, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, will recognise individuals, institutions and businesses making outstanding contributions to shipping, maritime affairs and the wider Blue Economy.

The awards come as Kenya seeks to attract greater investment into a sector that supports international trade, logistics, transport, tourism, fisheries, aquaculture, manufacturing and employment.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho said the initiative would help raise the profile of the industry and demonstrate Kenya’s capacity to compete in the global maritime economy.

“The Kenya Maritime Excellence Awards comes at the right time for our country,” Joho said.

He said recognising achievements in the sector would help tell Kenya’s maritime story, attract investment and promote innovation.

“This awards ceremony is an opportunity to tell Kenya’s maritime story, attract investment, inspire innovation and demonstrate that our country has the talent, institutions and ambition required to compete in the global maritime economy,” he added.

Kenya’s strategic location along the Indian Ocean gives it an important advantage in maritime trade. The Port of Mombasa serves as a major gateway not only for Kenya but also for landlocked countries and markets across East Africa, making the performance of the maritime sector critical to regional commerce.

The Blue Economy encompasses economic activities linked to oceans and other water resources, including fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, tourism, transport and marine-related industries. The Government sees the sector as an important source of jobs, food, investment and foreign exchange.

Principal Secretary for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Aden Millah said greater recognition was needed for the professionals and institutions supporting the industry.

“The maritime sector is built on people, skills, innovation and institutions. For a long time, many of these contributions have not received the visibility they deserve,” Millah said.

He said celebrating excellence would encourage stakeholders to improve services, embrace new technologies and develop skills capable of competing internationally.

The initiative is also expected to support Government efforts to expand opportunities for Kenyan seafarers in international markets by promoting globally competitive maritime education and training.

Principal Secretary for Blue Economy Betsy Muthoni said the awards would help change how Kenyans view water-based resources and encourage greater participation in the sector.

“We want to encourage a generation of Kenyans to see the ocean not only as an environmental resource, but also as a source of jobs, enterprise, technology, food security, investment and national prosperity,” she said.

The awards will recognise excellence in shipping and maritime logistics, ports, seafaring, education and training, innovation and technology, sustainability, governance, women in maritime, environmental excellence and legislative leadership.

Beyond the awards, organisers expect the event to create a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and partnerships between Government agencies, private companies, investors, academia, development partners and innovators.

With Mombasa anchoring Kenya’s maritime trade, the initiative seeks to showcase local expertise while drawing investment into an industry seen as capable of generating billions of shillings and creating opportunities for millions of Kenyans.

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Related Topics

Water Resources Maritime Hub Blue Economy Investment Mining CS Hassan Joho
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