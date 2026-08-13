Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KISM calls for stronger procurement laws and oversight

By Patrick Beja | Aug. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang and KISM chairperson Jennifer Cirindi during the 5th edition of the Procurement and Supply Chain Forum in Mombasa on August 12, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has called for reforms to strengthen the legal framework governing the procurement profession, with a focus on accountability, efficiency and value for money.

KISM chairperson Jennifer Cirindi said procurement must be handled by qualified professionals who can be held accountable for the use of public resources.

“The aim is to ensure that all procurement in the country, whether public or private, is conducted by qualified professionals who are accountable for ensuring value for money and impact for every citizen,” said Cirindi during a conference at a Mombasa hotel.

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang said about 60 percent of government expenditure goes through procurement processes governed by the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

“We need to move away from looking at budget actualisation alone and focus on whether we are getting value for money,” said Kajwang.

The Homa Bay senator challenged KISM to embrace data analytics, push for legislative reforms and take disciplinary action against professionals who breach procurement regulations.

He also linked better procurement and record-keeping to the timely settlement of pending bills owed to suppliers and contractors.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the discussions focused on four key areas: legislation, policy, efficiency and oversight.

“We have looked at legislation, policy, efficiency and oversight, with the aim of ensuring fairness and value for money for all Kenyans,” said Amollo.

He said Parliament and county governments should review their procurement policies while strengthening oversight where there is evidence of impropriety.

Jaoko Oburu, special adviser in the president’s office, said procurement has remained a challenge for governments but noted that the Procurement and Disposal Act of 2005 played a major role in regulating the sector.

“Effective procurement is essential for economic empowerment and ensuring that the benefits of government spending reach the mwananchi,” said Oburu.

KISM said it is reviewing its legal framework and will work with Parliament and other oversight institutions to develop reforms aimed at strengthening the profession.

The institute is also seeking greater opportunities for supply chain professionals to support Parliament’s accountability and oversight functions.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management Procurement Laws KISM Chairperson Jennifer Cirindi Senator Moses Kajwang
.

Latest Stories

Parliament passes public participation bill
Parliament passes public participation bill
Politics
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Politics
By Jacob Ochiro
4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
National
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
By Jacob Ochiro 4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved