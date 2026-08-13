KISM calls for stronger procurement laws and oversight

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Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang and KISM chairperson Jennifer Cirindi during the 5th edition of the Procurement and Supply Chain Forum in Mombasa on August 12, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has called for reforms to strengthen the legal framework governing the procurement profession, with a focus on accountability, efficiency and value for money.

KISM chairperson Jennifer Cirindi said procurement must be handled by qualified professionals who can be held accountable for the use of public resources.

“The aim is to ensure that all procurement in the country, whether public or private, is conducted by qualified professionals who are accountable for ensuring value for money and impact for every citizen,” said Cirindi during a conference at a Mombasa hotel.

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang said about 60 percent of government expenditure goes through procurement processes governed by the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

“We need to move away from looking at budget actualisation alone and focus on whether we are getting value for money,” said Kajwang.

The Homa Bay senator challenged KISM to embrace data analytics, push for legislative reforms and take disciplinary action against professionals who breach procurement regulations.

He also linked better procurement and record-keeping to the timely settlement of pending bills owed to suppliers and contractors.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the discussions focused on four key areas: legislation, policy, efficiency and oversight.

“We have looked at legislation, policy, efficiency and oversight, with the aim of ensuring fairness and value for money for all Kenyans,” said Amollo.

He said Parliament and county governments should review their procurement policies while strengthening oversight where there is evidence of impropriety.

Jaoko Oburu, special adviser in the president’s office, said procurement has remained a challenge for governments but noted that the Procurement and Disposal Act of 2005 played a major role in regulating the sector.

“Effective procurement is essential for economic empowerment and ensuring that the benefits of government spending reach the mwananchi,” said Oburu.

KISM said it is reviewing its legal framework and will work with Parliament and other oversight institutions to develop reforms aimed at strengthening the profession.

The institute is also seeking greater opportunities for supply chain professionals to support Parliament’s accountability and oversight functions.