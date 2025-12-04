Experts call for digitisation of public procurement

Manual entry of informal orders highlights supply chain inefficiencies in Kenyan companies. [File, Standard]

Kenyan governance experts, civil society actors and county leaders have intensified calls for full digitisation of public procurement citing automation as the most effective tool against corruption in a sector that consumes nearly a third of government spending.

The call came during the launch of the Citizens Watch Module by the Institute of Social Accountability (TISA), an 84-page manual developed with civic organisations and county networks to help the public monitor government contracts from planning to completion.

The module provides step-by-step guidance on tracking budgets, analysing tenders, verifying contract delivery and demanding accountability.

TISA Executive Director Diana Gichengo said citizen action must now focus on contracting, the point where public funds often disappear.

“Transparency International estimates Kenya loses up to Sh3 billion daily through irregular contracting, inflated project variations and opaque tendering,” she noted.

Hilary Onyango, a lead consultant for the module, added that entrenched procurement misconduct has become institutionalised.

“The legal framework is strong, but without digitisation and public oversight, loopholes persist,” he said.

Civil society leaders warned that dual systems combining manual and digital processes maintain opacity.

They argue that full automation, from needs assessment to contract awards and payments is critical to reduce human interference and curb inflated costs.

The module encourages use of digital platforms, geotagging, SMS reporting and contract-tracking dashboards alongside public mobilization to demand transparency.

County leaders backed the shift, citing improved scrutiny and reduced project mismanagement. Examples from Wajir, Meru, Baringo, Kisumu and Kakamega show citizen-led digital oversight helping trace contracts and flag irregularities.