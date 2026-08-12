Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

CBK retains benchmark rate at 8.75pc

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

The  Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has maintained the benchmark lending rate at 8.75 per cent for the third consecutive time since February, citing a positive outlook on the country's economic growth.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Central Bank of Kenya NPLs CBK Governor Kamau Thugge CBK
.

Latest Stories

Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Enterprise
By Dr Lydiah Kiburu
20 mins ago
Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise
Enterprise
By James Mungai
20 mins ago
The hidden tax burdens that keep menstrual hygiene products out of the price range
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
By Ndung’u Gachane 20 mins ago
Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
By Kamau Muthoni 20 mins ago
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 20 mins ago
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
By Prestone Murunga 20 mins ago
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved