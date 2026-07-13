Economy rebounds to grow at 5.3 per cent in first quarter

Kenya’s economy records stronger growth as key sectors rebound in the first quarter. [iStockphoto]

Kenya’s economy grew by 5.3 per cent over the first three months of this year, with all key sectors registering positive growth.

This is as the economy attempted to shake off the challenges experienced last year, which included weather shocks. Growth over the first quarter was compared to a growth of 4.9 per cent that the economy that was seen in the first quarter of 2025.