Africa's beverage industry offers renewed investment frontier

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Africa's beverage industry must invest more aggressively in innovation, stronger brands and consumer intelligence if it is to unlock its full economic potential and withstand mounting economic shocks, industry leaders have said.

The call comes as fresh investor interest flows into the continent's beverage economy, with strong growth in coffee, tea, brewing and value-added beverages positioning Africa as one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets. However, leaders warn that counterfeiting, currency volatility, supply chain disruptions and weak branding continue to threaten the sector's long-term prospects.

Speaking during a press briefing towards the New Pour Summit 2026, organised by Drinkable Africa, executives, investors and brand strategists said Africa must shift from exporting raw materials to building globally competitive beverage brands that create greater value on the continent.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Africa's food and beverage market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 7–8 per cent through 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation, a youthful population and rising disposable incomes.

The African Development Bank estimates consumer spending on the continent will exceed Sh322.5 trillion ($2.5 trillion) by 2030, making food and beverages one of Africa's fastest-growing consumer sectors.

Drinkable Africa founder Tosin Balogun said the continent's beverage economy is entering a critical phase where impressive growth must be matched with resilience.

"The growth in Africa's beverage industry is not something you can miss. From capital flows to innovation across the continent, the numbers are there," Balogun said.

He cited Ethiopia's coffee industry, which recently surpassed Sh387 billion ($3 billion) in export earnings, while Kenya's tea industry has recorded robust export growth over the past year.

Balogun said brewing companies across West Africa have rebounded strongly after the macroeconomic shocks of 2023 and 2024.

"The beverage industry is at an inflexion point when it comes to recovery and economic importance. The brands that will survive won't necessarily be the biggest; they will be the most informed," he said.

However, he cautioned that beneath the encouraging growth story lie significant structural risks.

"Underneath these growth numbers are immense challenges, from counterfeiting to economic shocks and supply chain disruptions. We need to discuss how beverage brands can become resilient regardless of these hurdles."

According to the World Bank, many African manufacturers continue to grapple with high food inflation, currency depreciation and rising import costs for production inputs, squeezing margins across the beverage industry.

Brand Finance East Africa Chairman Walter Serem said African beverage companies must focus as much on building brands as on manufacturing.

"Brand is your single most valuable asset. Value builds through communication, but innovation is the key. We've got to innovate in product development, packaging, design and strategy."

Serem described Africa's alcohol industry as one of the continent's strongest examples of successful branding, pointing to Tusker's emergence as one of Africa's most valuable brands.

"A product is a product, but a brand is a brand. Let's invest in our brands and our positioning."

He urged companies to commercialise traditional African beverages made from millet, sorghum, honey and indigenous fruits to create globally competitive products.

"Every African community had its own beverage. The opportunity is to package these heritage products into world-class brands."

Actnable CEO Dharmendra Jain said Africa's youthful population presents significant opportunities for beverage companies willing to understand changing consumer preferences.

With Africa's median age standing at about 19 years, demand is rising for healthier drinks, locally sourced ingredients and authentic African brands.

"The landscape is changing dramatically from the consumer perspective," Jain said. "Consumer insights, behaviours and trends are becoming essential for manufacturers to understand what consumers truly want."

Founder of Nyle Investment Group, Kanessa Muluneh, argued that Africa's biggest challenge is not production but storytelling.

"People buy stories these days. You can have an amazing product, but where is the story? People want to be part of something."

Muluneh questioned why Africa continues to export raw materials while importing finished beverage products.

"We have the raw materials. We have the manufacturing potential. Why don't we have our own culture when it comes to beverages?"

The summit's theme, "Liquid Resilience," reflects the industry's need to prepare for increasingly volatile economic conditions.

"Winning in Africa's beverage industry is no longer just about size," Balogun said. "It is about understanding where the opportunities are, recognising the barriers, and positioning brands to take advantage of them."

Organisers hope the New Pour Summit will become Africa's leading beverage intelligence platform, bringing together investors, manufacturers, policymakers and innovators to shape the future of one of the continent's fastest-growing industries.