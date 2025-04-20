Kenyan beverage maker gets Africa's first global green certification

African Originals employees during a previous event. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

A shift in consumer demand across Africa is forcing global alcohol producers to rethink their growth strategies, with sustainability and local relevance taking centre stage.

In Kenya, African Originals, a Nairobi-based maker of cider, gin and soft drinks, is stepping into the space with a strategy built around local sourcing and waste reduction.

The company has become Africa’s first gin and cider manufacturer to receive B Corp certification, a globally recognised sustainability standard awarded to businesses that meet strict environmental and social performance criteria.

The milestone comes amid steady growth in Kenya’s alcoholic drinks market, which was valued at about Sh150 billion in 2023. Rising disposable incomes, shifting consumer tastes, and expanding retail networks are fuelling demand, especially in urban centres like Nairobi and Mombasa.

The sector is dominated by local giants such as East African Breweries Limited and Keroche Breweries, as well as global brands like Heineken and Diageo.

However, the industry still faces major challenges. Illicit alcohol accounts for an estimated 59 per cent of the Kenyan market, costing the state roughly Sh71 billion in lost tax revenue annually.

Alcohol is also among the country’s leading health threats, contributing to over 14,000 deaths each year, according to the World Health Organisation.

NACADA, the country’s anti-drugs agency, reports that the average age of initiation into alcohol use is between 16 and 20 years, with some children starting as young as seven.

This backdrop, African Originals says, makes ethical and responsible manufacturing essential.

“We craft more than beverages, we craft change,” said Alex Chappatte, founder and CEO of African Originals.

“This certification solidifies our commitment to leaving a lasting impact as we grow and expand our footprint not only in Kenya but across Africa.”

The company has pledged to eliminate plastics by 2026 and cut paper usage by 2027.

It also aims to increase farm-fresh sourcing by 1.5 times annually and expand investments in youth and women-led enterprises by 1.2 times each year.

Its ‘She Originals’ initiative has hosted workshops for female entrepreneurs in the beverage industry, pairing sustainability with economic inclusion.

B Lab Africa, which oversees the certification process, said African Originals shows how sustainability can drive innovation in a sector under scrutiny.

“Their dedication to empowering communities and protecting the planet makes them a perfect addition to the B Corp movement,” said Lucy Muigai, CEO of B Lab Africa.

In the final quarter of 2024, African Originals sold over 80 million beverages and secured $2 million in international investment. Its products are now available in Uganda and the United Kingdom.