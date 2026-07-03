Insurer unveils instalment medical cover

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Jubilee Health Insurance has launched an installment-based premium payment model for its medical covers in Nairobi. This, it said is part of a broader effort to make health insurance more accessible to uninsured and underinsured Kenyans.

The insurer said the move is informed by customers’ feedback showing that many people value health insurance but struggle to pay annual lumpsum premiums.

Through its Linda Afya Leo, Lipa Pole Pole model, Jubilee said the model will now allow customers to activate health cover from the first payment and spread premium payments to upto 10 monthly instalments.

The campaign targets individuals, families, first-time insurance buyers and small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) with between three and 50 employees.

Plans start from as little as Sh3,256 per month, offering Sh200,000 inpatient cover and Sh40,000 outpatient cover, while higher-tier options provide up to Sh10 million in inpatient cover.

Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo said the scale-up is designed to address affordability and enrollment barriers that continue to limit private health insurance penetration in Kenya, currently standing at 2.5 per cent.

According to the insurer, lump-sum annual premiums, alongside other household financial obligations have prevented many willing households from taking up cover. “Many Kenyans remain uninsured not because they do not value health insurance, but because the cover is often seen as expensive and complex.” Jomo said during the launch of the payment plan.

“This is more than changing how customers pay. It’s about changing how customers access health insurance. Whether you’re buying your first health plan, protecting your family, caring for ageing parents or covering your employees, there should be a Jubilee Health solution that’s right for you, and getting covered should be simple, convenient and affordable.”