Equity shareholders approve record Sh21.7 billion dividend payout

Audio By Vocalize

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi says the insurance expansion strengthens the Group’s ability to deliver integrated financial services. [File, Standard]

Equity Group shareholders have approved a first and final dividend payout of Sh21.70 billion for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2025. The Sh5.75 per share dividend marks a 35.5 per cent increase from the Sh16.04 billion (Sh 4.25 per share) paid out in 2024.

The dividends will be paid on or about June 30, 2026 to shareholders on the Company’s Register as at close of business in May 22, 2026.

The shareholders also approved other proposed resolutions tabled at the 22nd Annual General Meeting which include board appointments and an expansion into insurance markets in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As special business resolutions, the shareholders ratified the incorporation of three new insurance subsidiaries through the Group’s holding structure, Equity Group Insurance Holdings Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

The plan includes the incorporation of a microinsurance company in Kenya, a venture that will receive Sh192 million as capital, as well as incorporation of two insurance subsidiaries in the DRC; a life insurance company with $12 million (Sh1.55 billion) capital while $13.37 million (Sh1.72 billion) will be pumped towards a general insurance company.

The Board was authorised to take all necessary steps to operationalise the new businesses.

Equity Group Chairman Prof Isaac Macharia said the approvals reflect strong shareholder confidence in the Group’s governance and long-term strategy as per the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP).

“The approvals received today reflect our shareholders’ confidence in Equity’s strategy and oversight. We remain committed to strong governance, prudent stewardship and delivering sustainable value; by building an institution that expands opportunities for our customers and strengthens resilience across our markets,” he said.

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, James Mwangi said the insurance expansion strengthens the Group’s ability to deliver integrated financial services across the region.

“Equity continues to pursue growth anchored on innovation, regional presence and solutions that protect and advance livelihoods. The approvals to expand our insurance footprint strengthen our ability to offer more holistic financial services that help customers and communities manage risk, build resilience and plan confidently for the future,” said Mwangi.

The shareholders also ratified the re-election of Prof Isaac Macharia, Jonas Mushosho, Evanson Baiya and Farida Khambata as Directors of the Company. The appointment of Dr Eliane Ubalijoro as a Director, subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals was also consented by the shareholders .

The AGM also authorised the appointment of Ernst & Young as the Company’s external auditors until the conclusion of the next AGM.