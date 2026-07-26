Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here

There is a lot of chicken-based wisdom in Emanyulia, our village that claims to be the place where the sun rises before visiting other lands. The chick that will become the alpha cockerel is spotted the day it is hatched.
The distant rooster is restless, even as it scratches the ground. A borrowed cock has its owners. Mother hen scratches the ground to scatter the grains as she eats. The owner of the borrowed chicken will come for it.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…