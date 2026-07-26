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Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here

By Barrack Muluka | Jul. 26, 2026
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 Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Governor George Natembeya during a rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town on July 25, 2026. [Linda Mwananchi, X]

There is a lot of chicken-based wisdom in Emanyulia, our village that claims to be the place where the sun rises before visiting other lands. The chick that will become the alpha cockerel is spotted the day it is hatched.

The distant rooster is restless, even as it scratches the ground. A borrowed cock has its owners. Mother hen scratches the ground to scatter the grains as she eats. The owner of the borrowed chicken will come for it.

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Related Topics

Luhya Politics Edwin Sifuna Musalia Mudavadi Moses Wetangula
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