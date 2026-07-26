Murder suspect in three men killing in Kiambu held

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DCI detectives are investigating murder cases in various parts of the country. [File]

The prime suspect in the murder of three men in Kiambu County has been transferred to Kiambu Police Station as detectives seek more time to conclude investigations.

Police said the suspect was handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kiambu East after his arrest by security agencies in Mathira East Sub-county, Nyeri County.

He was tracked down at Githima B Village in Giakaibei Sublocation, Gathehu Location, following an intensive manhunt linked to the killings of Kennedy Mambo, John Kamau and Cyrus Muchiri.

The three victims were found dead at Muthithi Estate in Kiambu Town on July 21, 2026.

After being formally handed over at Karatina Police Station, detectives escorted the suspect to Kiambu, where he was booked into police cells pending his arraignment before the Kiambu Law Courts.

Investigators are expected to seek custodial orders to allow more time to complete investigations into the triple murder.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the suspect had allegedly attacked and killed the three men at a construction site after he was dismissed from his job as caretaker over allegations of theft. The property belongs to a woman who is currently out of the country.

Meanwhile, detectives in Nyandarua County have launched investigations into the murder of 80-year-old Paul Kibuthu Kanyiria, who was found dead inside his house in Mairoinya area, Nyandarua North Sub-county.

The elderly man's relatives became concerned after he had not been seen for some time, prompting his son to ask a nephew to check on him.

The nephew, accompanied by neighbors, found Kanyiria lying face down beside a bed inside his two-bedroom timber house with severe head injuries.

Police said the victim had wounds on the back of the head believed to have been inflicted using a sharp object, while marks on the neck suggested he may have been strangled.

Crime scene investigators recovered a blood-stained metal rod and a blood-stained sisal string believed to be possible murder weapons. The body was moved to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

In Nairobi's Kayole area, a community construction project turned tragic after a dispute between two groups of youths left 23-year-old Edwin Musanga dead.

According to police, Musanga had joined members of the East-Side Youth Group to build a security wall for a community goat-rearing project in Bamao, Kirima area.

Trouble began when one of the laborers accidentally fell onto the freshly built wall, causing part of the structure to collapse.

The incident sparked an argument that escalated after the laborer fled, attracting another group of youths from Chokaa and triggering a violent confrontation.

Musanga sustained serious injuries during the clash and was rushed to Emmanuel Hospital before being referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he later died.

Police contained the violence and have launched investigations. No arrests had been made by the time of filing the report.

Elsewhere in Homa Bay County, 58-year-old Joseph Ochieng Mogo was hacked to death while another man suffered critical injuries in an attack believed to be linked to a family dispute in Ndhiwa Sub-county.

Police found Mogo's body lying in a pool of blood at Kochiri/Ngo'pe Village with multiple deep cuts to the head and face, while one of his fingers had been severed.

His wife told investigators that the deceased had previously received threats from one of their sons over an undisclosed family dispute.

The murder weapon was not recovered, and detectives continue to investigate the killing while pursuing those responsible. No arrests had been announced.