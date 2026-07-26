Gachagua blames Ruto for BATUK's relocation to Tanzania

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DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview at his Karen residence in Nairobi on July 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has blamed President William Ruto's administration for the relocation of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) activities from Nyanyuki to Tanzania.

Addressing faithful at St Theresa's Catholic Church in Imenti, Meru on Sunday, Gachagua said the relocation of the facility will lead to the collapse of Nyanyuki Town's economy and loss of jobs.

"That training facility has benefitted the country, including in terms of joint military training programme, counterterrorism. It has also provided employment opportunities for 500 people in Nyanyuki," Gachagua said, adding that the region stands to lose significantly following the failed renewal of the license.

"The British military have brought a lot of benefits in procurement, hospitality, transportation, contributing to the growth of Nyanyuki town, it has been a very busy town," he said.

"But because of corruption, the British military have relocated to Tanzania," he claimed.

At the same time, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of lying to Kenyans, and vowed to reveal the truth to the public.

The former Deputy President said he was committed to ensuring Mt Kenya remained united, and to vote out President Ruto.

He revealed that he owns land in Meru where he plans to build another residence and live among the people where his mother hails from.

"I want to come back home, so that I can be close to my people. I will build a house, so that we can be talking about our issues here," he said.

DCP National Organising Secretary Mithika Linturi and Nyandua Senator John Methu blamed the government for the rising goon culture.

"Goons have taken over over the security apparatus in the country. They are everywhere. As Interior CS, we want you to move into action. Stop issuing threats, because your work is to deliver, not making threats. We want you to restore security in the country," Linturi added in remarks directed to CS Murkomen.

Linturi who intends to vie for Meru Governor in next year's General Election, said DCP was the most popular political party in the country and predicted that Ruto will not get a second term.

Senator Methu and Felicity Biriri, a former CEO of Meru County Development and Investment Corporation Chairperson who is planning to run for Woman Rep under DCP, said Mt Kenya was firmly behind Gachagua as the region's political kingpin.

Ms Biriri accused Ruto's allies in Mt Kenya East who have threatened to politically break away from Mt Kenya West , of trying to divide Mt Kenya voters for political expediency.

Biriri hit out at Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku for advocating for Mt Kenya East's (Meru, Embu) political independence, accusing him of attempting to split the region's votes.

"As the people of Mt Kenya region we decided that our leader is Rigathi Gachagua. When you see them (Ruto's allies) attempting to split the region it is because they have sensed defeat," she said, adding that it is the DCP leader who will show Mt Kenya the political direction.

"The Kikuyu and Meru face the same challenges. The two communities are one people and are behind Gachagua," Methu said.

Lawyer Mugambi Imanyara, who recently gifted Gachagua a Prado to facilitate his movements exuded confidence that the Mt Kenya residents are firmly behind the CDP leader.