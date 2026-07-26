How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna

President William Ruto may have succeeded in snatching power from his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, but he has also inadvertently created formidable political opponents that could deal a major blow to his 2027 re-election ambitions.
While engineering Gachagua’s impeachment, Ruto sought to consolidate power and neutralise dissent but the strategy ended up reshaping the country’s political landscape in what has turned out to be a political miscalculation.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…