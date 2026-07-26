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How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jul. 26, 2026
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DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with KTN at his Karen home on July 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

President William Ruto may have succeeded in snatching power from his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, but he has also inadvertently  created formidable political opponents that could deal a major blow to his 2027 re-election ambitions.

While engineering Gachagua’s impeachment, Ruto sought to consolidate power and neutralise dissent but the strategy ended up reshaping the country’s political landscape in what has turned out to be a political miscalculation.

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