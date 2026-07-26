Uganda's VP Alupo hails Kenya-Uganda bond

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From Left to Right, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, President William Ruto, Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, Anglican Arch. Jackson Ole Sapit and Katakwa Diocese Bishop Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru on July 2026, 2026. [PCS]

Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo has praised the growing partnership between Kenya and Uganda, describing the two neighboring countries as nations united by history, culture and family ties, while urging East African states to deepen regional integration for shared prosperity.

Speaking on Sunday during the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, Alupo said the close relationship between Kenya and Uganda should serve as an example of successful regional cooperation.

“When we invite our neighbors, our sisters and brothers, and celebrate together like this, we demonstrate the true value of regional cooperation, Pan-Africanism and people-to-people development,” Alupo said.

She described Kenya as one of Uganda’s most important allies in promoting peace, trade and development within the East African Community (EAC).

Alupo observed that communities living along the Kenya-Uganda border have maintained close social and economic ties for generations, with many sharing common languages, customs and family relationships that predate colonial boundaries.

“The people of Uganda and the people of Kenya are connected by blood,” she said.

She noted that communities such as the Samia, Iteso, Bagisu, Maasai and Turkana continue to live and interact across both countries, illustrating the strong cultural and historical links that bind the two nations.

She praised Presidents William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni for championing infrastructure and trade initiatives aimed at strengthening regional integration and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

“You have demystified the colonial border through the East African Community,” she said.

She cited major cross-border projects, including the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Uganda and the proposed Kitale–Bukwo road, saying such investments would enhance trade, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and unlock new economic opportunities for communities on both sides of the border.

“These cross-border projects are fundamental developments that connect us together and make us one,” Alupo said.

She also commended the hospitality consistently extended to Ugandan delegations visiting Kenya, saying the warm relationship between the two governments reflects the enduring friendship between their people.

Alupo lauded the Anglican Church for complementing government efforts in education, peacebuilding, healthcare and community development.

She said faith-based organizations continue to play a critical role in promoting social cohesion, reconciliation and moral leadership across East Africa, particularly at a time when the region is pursuing greater political and economic integration.

The East African Community, comprising Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, continues to promote the free movement of people, goods, services and capital through coordinated regional policies.

Kenya and Uganda remain among the bloc's largest trading partners, with cross-border commerce through Busia and Malaba contributing significantly to economic growth.

Alupo expressed optimism about the future of East Africa, wishing Kenya lasting peace and prosperity while urging neighboring countries to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of future generations.

“I wish the people of Kenya enduring peace, unity and prosperity. The future of East Africa depends on our continued commitment to working together as one people,” she said.