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Tax Bill rebellion: Why MPs have rejected Ruto's proposals

By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi | Jun. 18, 2026

MPs allied to the United Alternative Government led by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka address the media on the Finance Bill 2026, at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on June 17, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly's Committee on Finance and National Planning has sharply broken ranks with President William Ruto’s administration, systematically poking holes in a raft of aggressive tax measures and recommending the deletion or softening of central proposals in the government's latest revenue-raising plan.   

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Tax Bill Rebellion Finance Bill 2026 Taxation Burden Kenya's Tax Regime
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