Tax Bill rebellion: Why MPs have rejected Ruto's proposals

The National Assembly's Committee on Finance and National Planning has sharply broken ranks with President William Ruto’s administration, systematically poking holes in a raft of aggressive tax measures and recommending the deletion or softening of central proposals in the government's latest revenue-raising plan.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…