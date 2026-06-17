Wilson Airport upgrade faces delays, shrinking expansion space

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Aircraft at Wilson Airport in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Wilson Airport management has raised concerns over delays in the implementation of key infrastructure projects, saying this has led to loss of revenue.

Speaking during a committee held at Weston Hotel in Nairobi, airport officials said delayed construction has affected the airport's ability to fully meet growing demand for passenger, cargo and aviation services. They called for faster implementation of planned projects to enhance capacity, safety and operational efficiency.

Wilson Airport remains fully operational and continues to play a critical role in Kenya's domestic aviation sector despite facing a number of operational incidents and infrastructure constraints.

State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika announced that the airport has recorded various incidents over time, including aircraft crashes, ground delays caused by technical issues, ground collisions, tyre bursts, bird strikes, domestic fires, medical emergencies, runway excursions and runway incursions. While most incidents were effectively managed through established safety procedures, the airport is strengthening its safety management systems to minimize future occurrences.

The aircraft operators noted that land encroachment is one of the biggest threats facing the airport, as private individuals own the Wilson title deed, thus reducing available space for expansion and posing potential safety risks to aircraft operations.

Some of the measures implemented to safeguard airport property include regular surveillance, human factor and competency and airspace management.

Stakeholders have been urged to support efforts aimed at protecting airport land and preserving aviation safety zones through increased collaboration.

To address the challenges, Wilson Airport is developing a comprehensive master plan that will guide future growth and modernisation of the facility despite budgetary constraints to mitigate infrastructure and finance implementation of the master plan; thus subsidiary budget have been submitted to the Treasury for consideration.

The plan includes the construction of multi-level buildings to maximise the use of the limited land available within the airport.

The PS also announced plans to develop dedicated cargo handling facilities targeting domestic cargo services as part of efforts to diversify revenue streams and improve the airport's contribution to the country's economy.

Other initiatives outlined include the implementation of a new cohesion order aimed at improving coordination among airport users and stakeholders, as well as strengthening collaboration between airlines, regulators, security agencies and other aviation partners.

Craft operators said a structured rehabilitation programme is already underway to upgrade critical infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and enhance passenger experience.

The project includes rehabilitation of existing facilities, upgrade to drainage system, modernisation of airport systems and expansion of terminal facilities to accommodate growing passenger numbers and expansion of taxiway terminals to meet Code C to accommodate bigger aircraft.

The planned terminal extensions are expected to ease congestion and provide additional space for passengers and airport operators as domestic air travel continues to grow.

Officials expressed confidence that the ongoing projects will transform Wilson Airport into a safer, more efficient, and commercially viable aviation hub while supporting Kenya's tourism, business and humanitarian operations.

They called for continued support from stakeholders and government agencies to ensure the successful implementation of the airport's development agenda, including management of poor drainage.