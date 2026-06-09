Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu before the National Assembly's Cohesion Committee at Continental House, Parliament, Nairobi, April 15, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Parliament has ordered a review of Kenya’s fuel price stabilisation framework following a period of unprecedented volatility that saw pump prices hit record highs in May.

The price increases also came amid concerns over the sustainability and transparency of the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) fund, which is meant to cushion consumers from price shocks.