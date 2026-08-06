Keiyo South parliamentary race intensifies after Speaker joins contest

Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo. [Courtesy]

The entry of Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly Speaker Lawi Kibire into the Keiyo South parliamentary race has ruffled political feathers.

Kibire’s move has rattled Gideon Kimaiyo, the incumbent, who has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of meddling with the affairs of his constituency.