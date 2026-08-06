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Murkomen: Over 2,000 illegal guns seized from bandits and terrorists

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 6, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the graduation of the 11th SOG cohort at the Kamanga Training Camp, Samburu County.

Security agencies have seized more than 2,000 illegal firearms and 15,000 rounds of ammunition from bandits and terrorists operating in the Kerio Valley and other parts of the country, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

Murkomen attributed the success to the Special Operations Group (SOG), describing the elite unit as a critical force in Kenya's fight against banditry, terrorism and organised crime.

Speaking during the graduation of the 11th Special Operations Group cohort at the Kamanga Training Camp in Samburu County on Thursday, the CS said the officers had made significant gains in restoring peace and enhancing national security.

"The Special Operations Group has made an indelible mark in our fight against banditry and terrorism. They continue to confront violent extremism, disrupt organised criminal networks, combat cross-border threats and curb drug trafficking, among other crimes," Murkomen said.

At the same time, the CS noted that the elite unit's multi-agency approach has helped transform areas that were once plagued by insecurity.

"Thanks to SOG, working in a multi-agency manner, communities in previously banditry-prone areas are now going about their lives without fear," he said.

Murkomen said he witnessed firsthand the results of the unit's operations during his visit to the training camp, citing the recovery of over 2,000 firearms and 15,000 rounds of ammunition from criminals.

The Cabinet Secretary also commended the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the National Police Service (NPS) for strengthening the country's security capabilities through the specialised training programme.

A total of 122 officers graduated after completing a rigorous six-and-a-half-month course designed to enhance their operational skills, resilience and professionalism.

"The six-and-a-half-month rigorous training course has equipped you with the professional ethos, mental fortitude and resilience to succeed. Go and serve Kenyans with the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and integrity," Murkomen told the graduates.

He said the Special Operations Group remains central to ongoing security sector reforms aimed at making law enforcement more effective and people-centred through close collaboration with local communities.

Murkomen reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising the country's security infrastructure, equipping officers with modern tools and improving their welfare to enable them to better serve the nation.

The graduation ceremony was attended by National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji, Administration Police Service Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli and other senior security officials.

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Related Topics

Special Operations Group (SOG) Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Illegal Guns
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